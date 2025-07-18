Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus with a 'large P'

Ballysax Hank an unexposed Gavin Cromwell raider at Market Rasen

'Large P' filly Spirited Style steps up to listed company

Maybe Not weighted to follow up at Newbury

Most of the runners in the Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen are exposed chasers but a notable exception is Irish raider Ballysax Hank who still has the potential to improve moving into handicap company over fences for the first time.

The six-year-old had his first start since joining Gavin Cromwell early this year and has been placed in big fields over hurdles on his last couple of runs, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag after shaping well at Bellewstown last time. But prior to that he had three runs over fences, which included winning a beginners chase at Downpatrick in March.

Back over fences, Ballysax Hank heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'p' indicating further improvement to come. The booking of Harry Cobden looks significant too, with the jockey bidding to win this race for the third year in a row.

Recommended Bet Back Ballysax Hank in the 15:12 at Market Rasen SBK 10/3

Three-year-old fillies have a good recent record in Newmarket's Aphrodite Stakes which can go to lightly-raced Godolphin filly Spirited Style. While this is a big step up from maiden company, Spirited Style has shown plenty of potential in her two starts to date and she can provide 'Hot Trainer' Charlie Appleby with his second winner of this contest, three years after Eternal Pearl.

Spirited Style shaped well but needed the experience when runner-up on her debut at Ascot in May and she confirmed that promise in good style at Haydock later in the month when drawing clear in the final furlong to win by three and a half lengths, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

In addition, Spirited Style was given the 'large P' symbol on her rating indicating she's expected to improve considerably from that run. The step up to a mile and a half should certainly suit on breeding as she's by Sea The Stars out of the same connections' Oaks runner-up Wild Illusion so has the makings of a smart performer at this trip.

Recommended Bet Back Spirited Style in the 16:55 at Newmarket SBK 9/4

Ralph Beckett's progressive filly Maybe Not catches the eye towards the foot of weights in Newbury's seven-furlong handicap for fillies. She was still going through the learning process in a couple of starts at two when showing just modest form but improved on her reappearance at Chelmsford in her final qualifying run for handicaps and made a good impression on her debut in that sphere at Ffos Las last month.

She did so smoothly, coming from last to first under Ed Greatrex who keeps the ride here. Making good headway over two furlongs out, Maybe Not was produced to lead a furlong out and went to win by a length from Sustained, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

The ground was soft at Ffos Las, so Maybe Not won't be inconvenienced if Newbury catches any of the forecast thunderstorms. A well-bred filly, Maybe Not can follow up from just a 4lb higher mark than last time.