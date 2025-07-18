Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from odds of 4/1 to 25/1

Katie Midwinter has six selections across Saturday's UK&Ire cards

Powerful Nation is the bet of the day at the Curragh

Likeable veteran has course form in his favour

The recently gelded Ancient Wisdom is one to note for the in-form Charlie Appleby and William Buick partnership in this mile-and-a-quarter contest, capable of running a competitive race.

The forecast rain will be in his favour, as he's most effective in softer conditions, but he has proven previously he can pose a threat on a sounder surface, too, as shown when half-a-length second to Al Aasy in the Group Three Gordon Richard Stakes at Sandown in April.

The four-year-old wasn't seen to best effect in the Coronation Cup but he may just fall short at the highest level unless conditions are perfectly to suit, and considering he has proven classy enough in the past to compete in higher company, he should be able to hold his own at Listed level.

A Group One winner of the Futurity Stakes as a juvenile, the son of Dubawi, who fetched €2million as a yearling, has an exaggerated knee action which allowed him to thrive in the heavy ground conditions when achieving that top level success at Doncaster.

As a three-year-old, he won a Group Three contest and also finished third in a Munich Group One, but couldn't lay a glove on Economics in the Dante Stakes and was unable to make an impression in the Derby. He has shown he possesses plenty of talent on his day, however, and holds leading claims in a race of this nature.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Wisdom in 13:50 Newbury SBK 4/1

Group Three winner Go Athletico has dropped to a low mark of 86 having once been rated as high as 108 for Ado McGuinness, and, although he hasn't been at his best in recent runs, needing to return to form here, he has dropped 12lb since his reappearance in March and has been given a chance at the weights.

The seven-year-old hasn't been completely disgraced in his two previous efforts, despite finishing down the field in competitive handicaps, beaten less than six-lengths on both occasions, and, whilst he'll need to show significant improvement to play a part in this race, that isn't out of the question and it may be too early to give up on the classy runner.

Only last September the experienced gelding lined up in Group One company here, having made the frame at Listed level earlier in the campaign when third to Moss Tucker at Naas. Whilst he hasn't been up to that level since, Go Athletico is no forlorn hope if he can reignite the spark in familiar surroundings.

Recommended Bet Back Go Athletico E/W in 14:00 Curragh SBK 25/1

Dual Listed winner Fair Angellica has recorded success at Stakes level in both Deauville and Salisbury, and has previously finished a creditable fourth to Great Generation in a Group Three contest. She was well beaten in her previous outing at this level, when featuring in the Chipcase Stakes at Newcastle last month, but has the ability to bounce back and shouldn't be discounted for Group One winning trained Richard Hughes.

The four-year-old filly has a bit to find on ratings with most of her rivals, but she remains open to further progression and the forecast rain would be in her favour. Under Finley Marsh, Fair Angellia can make her presence felt in this field, and she makes each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00 as she seeks a seventh win.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Angellica E/W in 14:57 Newbury SBK 12/1

Sioux Nation colt Powerful Nation has been ultra-consistent throughout his career to date, recording form figures of 21213221 in eight starts.

During his debut campaign last term, the Andrew Slattery-trained contender placed three times in Stakes company, including when taking on his elders in the Group Three Mercury Stakes at Dundalk when denied only a head by 66/167.00 chance Ostraka, as well as winning twice and finally landed a black-type success a Listed Cork event last month.

An imposing individual, the eye-catching three-year-old could still be improving as he gains experience and matures, and he has the potential to progress further in time. This is his first try in a Group Two, but he has shown enough talent to suggest he can hold his own and make his presence felt at this level.

Noted as a horse to follow ahead of this season, Powerful Nation is one to consider seriously and can pose a threat at odds of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Powerful Nation in 15:05 Curragh SBK 13/2

Karl Burke-trained Tele Red has been dropped 1lb following a respectable effort when sixth of 16 runners in a competitive Carlisle handicap, and is partnered by 5lb claimer Sam Feilden once again. He's now 4lb below his last winning mark and has run well at the track previously with form figures of 232 in three runs here.

The eight-year-old, who is seeking a sixth career success, should be suited by the trip as well as conditions, and makes each-way appeal stepping back up in trip to the mile-and-a-quarter distance. He perhaps lacked the pace to pose a threat for the major honours over a mile when last seen, but he has run well in his previous tries over this trip, proven over the distance when winning at Beverley three years ago.

Last year, he was able to finish fourth twice in big field handicaps over a similar trip from a higher mark and the extra quarter-of-a-mile could allow him to return to the winners' enclosure at odds of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Tele Red E/W in 15:17 Ripon SBK 13/2

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, ten-year-old gelding Wbee is one to note in this 2m6f handicap hurdle. Top-weight in this contest, the Gary Hanmer-trained contender's burden is eased slightly by Lewis Saunders' 7lb claim in the saddle, and he has been dropped 1lb for a disappointing effort at Uttoxeter when last seen.

Prior to his latest effort, the son of Yeats returned from a 302-day absence with an excellent third at this venue, beaten only a length by the winner, Musique De Fee, in a higher class contest. If he can return to that level once again, he should hold leading claims, 3lb lower than his last winning mark when successful here in 2022.

Wbee has spent long periods of time off track since his previous success, including when absent for 656 days, but he proved he still retains ability and is on a workable mark. Seeking a third success at the track, the likeable runner can put in a competitive effort.