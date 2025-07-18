Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for Saturday

Keatley's Kihavah fancied to go one better

Take a punt On The River at Ripon

Change of Plan can work the oracle for Dunlop grey

1 Kihavah J: Danny McMenamin

Danny McMenamin T: Adrian Keatley

Adrian Keatley F: 1/2239- SBK 5/1

EXC 7.6

Following a plethora of high-class flat racing last Saturday, this weekend's fare is rather mundane and low key with the Irish Oaks seemingly as uncompetitive a renewal as we have witnessed in recent history.

For what it's worth, Wemightakedlongway could trouble heavy favourite Minnie Hauk a little more than the pre-race odds suggest despite the fact she was well beaten by her old adversary at Epsom.

Those with long memories will remember Joseph O'Brien's Australia filly beating Minnie Hauk as a juvenile at Cork on easy ground and, with the Curragh seeing more rain than was originally forecast, Wemightakedlongway may narrow the deficit from Epsom following a fine effort in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes here three weeks ago.

Anyway, I digress.

It is of course high summer and the middle of the flat racing season, so lets focus on Market Rasen!

The Lincolnshire venue plays host to their big day with the Summer Hurdle and Summer Plate dominating the card and I fancy Kihavah to go one better and land the former event for trainer Adrian Keatley.

The selection has improved on the level since he was a shade unfortunate not to collect this prize 12 months ago and many will recall his rather unlucky defeat on the flat at Newmarket's Guineas meeting when he was trapped on the rail for an eternity in the staying handicap won by Story Horse.

With the presence of a number of front-runners, there looks to be a healthy pace to aim at for rider Danny McMenamin and four completed runs at the track have produced the form figures of 8212 for the selection, with the eighth drawing one of the longest explanations to the stewards known to man.

2 (3) On The River J: Oisin James Orr

Oisin James Orr T: Harriet Bethell

Harriet Bethell F: 13-267814 SBK 9/2

EXC 1.02

Continuing the theme of horses heading back to a race they contested the previous year, On The River looks primed to produce a robust defence of this mile handicap having captured the prize by a head 12 months ago.

While a recent fourth place on Carlisle's female jockeys' card wasn't a career best, it wasn't far off and served notice that the six-year-old remains in good heart.

A return to the 'Garden Racecourse' is another positive with track figures of 1842 only spoiled by his eighth back in August last year when he stumbled badly, causing his rider to lose an iron in the straight as well as all chance.

Other than that, Harriet Bethell's son of Heeraat is pretty consistent and it's worth highlighting that in nine career starts in July, he has won on four occasions so clearly this time of year suits him well.

5 (6) Tactical Plan J: Dougie Costello

Dougie Costello T: Ed Dunlop

Ed Dunlop F: 34121-502 SBK 3/1

EXC 1.11

It is unknown which, if any, of the forecast thundery showers might hit the north west but, if there is substantial rainfall, that shouldn't compromise the chances of Tactical Plan.

The selection was kept busy as a juvenile, racing nine times, coming into his own when the ground eased in the autumn.

The softer conditions saw Tactical Change win twice from October onwards, while he was also an honourable runner-up over course and distance, a performance which suggests he should be highly competitive in this event.

A disregarded 33/1 chance on his comeback here over a mile, he didn't make an impact at Chester on his second start but there were signs of a resurgence dropped to six furlongs at Ayr last time with his favoured cut in the ground.

The grey son of Kodiac looks like he is coming to the boil at the right time for those who fancy his chances here and his yard have struck form of late following a subdued start to the season.

