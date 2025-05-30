Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Haydock, York and more

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Haydock and more

Katie Midwinter: "Sporting a first-time visor, Ed Bethell-trained Chillingham holds each-way claims under Callum Rodriguez, capable of bouncing back from a disappointing return at Musselburgh. In recent years, the son of Ulysses has often improved for the benefit of a run, and should fare better this time around, dropping in trip.

"A previous winner over a mile-and-a-half, the six-year-old is only 2lb higher than in his latest success, and, although winless in over two years, has put in a number of competitive efforts from a higher rating since, including when third to the talented, sadly ill-fated Crystal Delight, who achieved a rating of 105, in a York handicap last May.

"Having dropped to a workable mark, Chillingham represents value at odds of 11/112.00, as he has shown he possesses plenty of ability. Whilst he hasn't been consistent over the past year, he has put in a number of good efforts which makes him difficult to ignore at a value price in this contest."

Recommended Bet Back Chillingham, Each-Way SBK 11/1

Sam Turner: "York can be one of the most unforgiving tracks for missing a beat at the start so the fact Trilby was bumped leaving the stalls in the race won by American Affair at the Dante meeting meant he was left with a near impossible task.

"The Sam England-trained speedster ranked 15th of the 17 runners for reaching 20mph - the metric used to measure speed from the stalls - so a three-and-three-quarter length defeat at the hands of a horse thought good enough to run in the Group 2 Temple Stakes was still a creditable effort.

"Trilby was also a little marooned on the far side of the Knavesmire so his track position was also far from ideal and there are reasons to believe he can go close in the well-contested handicap. The selection's track record reads 16121 and he should be able to race in close proximity to the early speed with Dakota Gold and Sergeant Wilko expected to blaze away from stalls five and six respectively."

Recommended Bet Back Trilby, Each-Way 5 Places SBK 13/2

Sam Turner: "The old warhorse Witch Hunter makes some appeal returned to the Roodee, especially with four places on offer. The six-year-old has run three times at this venue recording figures of 234 and his sole handicap outing at Chester yielded a second place at 50/1 after meeting trouble in running.

"His latest performance in the Victoria Cup was a little below his normal level, but he was left isolated on the far wing that day and might find being among runners here from stall two more beneficial.

"His effort when runner-up to Royal Zabeel in the Lady Wulfruna in early March over the tight seven-furlong track at Wolverhampton was one of his best in recent times so Witch Hunter doesn't appear to be regressing and, with four places on offer with the SBK, he could make an impact here."

Recommended Bet Back Witch Hunter, Each-Way 4 Places SBK 12/1

Mark Milligan: "A winner on his seasonal bow in Group 3 company last year, the selection ran a cracker to finish third to Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next time. That prompted a tilt against older opposition in the July Cup and Jasour acquitted himself admirably, finishing a good sixth despite taking quite a grip early on.

"Clive Cox's charge had excuses when only tenth in the Haydock Sprint Cup on his penultimate start, while he's probably best forgiven his poor run in Ireland when last seen too, having been on the go a fair while beforehand. Jasour can clearly go well fresh and a breathing operation over the winter may well help get that little bit more out of him.

"I'm more than happy to row in with him at 10/3 as he could be a class above this opposition if back to the sort of form he was showing in the first half of last summer."

Recommended Bet Back Jasour to Win SBK 10/3

Mark Milligan: "The selection is bred to get better with both time and distance, and she can be expected to come on markedly for her recent reappearance when fourth in listed company at Goodwood last time, where she was ridden by apprentice Luke Catton.

"She met trouble that day and was better than the result, while the booking of Ryan Moore for the mount in this contest is a big positive. Sueno is closely related to the smart Viking Storm, who won over this trip, and she can be expected to find improvement as she steps up to 1m 6f for the first time in the hands of one of the world's premier jockeys."

Recommended Bet Back Sueno to Win SBK 7/2

Alan Dudman: "Room Service perhaps could fit in the soft bracket, or certainly with ease in the going, but I really like the attempt at 7f here as I am of the belief it could unlock a bit more improvement.

"As a sprinter, often races would happen a bit too quickly in front of him and that was evident at Doncaster when taking the Wentworth Stakes. He was off the bridle and in the wrong position away from the stands' side rail, so did remarkably well to win.

"Timeform had the ground heavy at Donny, so it is a slight risk and it will be worth monitoring the clock on Friday evening at the track, but the likelihood of getting fast ground anywhere these days is as rare as a butterfly in winter."