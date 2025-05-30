Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 11/1 Haydock pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Course specialist makes appeal at Chester

York handicap should suit likeable course-and-distance winner

Sporting a first-time visor, Ed Bethell-trained Chillingham holds each-way claims under Callum Rodriguez, capable of bouncing back from a disappointing return at Musselburgh. In recent years, the son of Ulysses has often improved for the benefit of a run, and should fare better this time around, dropping in trip.

A previous winner over a mile-and-a-half, the six-year-old is only 2lb higher than in his latest success, and, although winless in over two years, has put in a number of competitive efforts from a higher rating since, including when third to the talented, sadly ill-fated Crystal Delight, who achieved a rating of 105, in a York handicap last May.

Having dropped to a workable mark, Chillingham represents value at odds of 11/112.00, as he has shown he possesses plenty of ability. Whilst he hasn't been consistent over the past year, he has put in a number of good efforts which makes him difficult to ignore at a value price in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Chillingham E/W in 13:13 Haydock SBK 11/1

With form figures of 116121227 at Chester, Box To Box is usually a reliable contender at the track and can go well again here under Silvestre De Sousa. Whilst he wasn't seen to best effect from a wide draw in his latest outing, having made much of the running, he can bounce back at this lower level, from a rating of 84 which is 4lb below his last winning mark.

Over the winter, the son of Kodiac performed with credit on a number of occasions in competitive Bahrain handicaps, including when fourth to Snellen. He was narrowly beaten twice here last season, when rated 94 and 96, respectively, including at a much higher level when a nose behind City Streak at the May Festival.

From a low mark, Box To Box makes plenty of appeal for the Hugo Palmer yard, and always warrants consideration at his favourite track.

Recommended Bet Back Box To Box in 15:55 Chester SBK 9/2

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Ziggy's Ariel can resume her progression for Alice Haynes having failed to build on her recent Ripon success when last seen at Windsor.

From a 3lb higher mark than her previous success, the front-runner can pose a threat on her first trip to the Roodee, at a track which could suit should she be able to get into a prominent position from stall 7.

The three-year-old filly enjoys making the running, a tactic which has worked well for her in the past, and this could be the perfect venue for her. Whilst she doesn't have the most favourable draw, Kieran O'Neill could be able to guide her into a good position early on as she is often quick out of the stalls, which should work in her favour.

The daughter of Inns Of Court is on an upward trajectory and could prove better than her current rating of 78 in time, open to further progression and one to keep in the tracker this summer.

Recommended Bet Back Ziggy's Ariel E/W in 16:30 Chester SBK 10/1

Course-and-distance winner Riot was an eye-catcher in defeat on his return to action here a couple of weeks ago, struggling to find luck in-running late on having been drawn high. Whilst he has a high draw to contend with once again, it can sometimes work in his favour as he usually comes late with his challenge which allows his jockey more time to find the best passage through in the straight.

Last May on the Knavesmire, the race panned out perfectly for him from stall 17, and, with more luck this time, he should be capable of posing a threat. The David O'Meara-trained gelding is on a 2lb lower mark than his previous success at York, and 7lb lower than his latest win at Doncaster.

Making plenty of appeal at the weights in a race which should be run to suit, the strong finisher is one for the shortlist under Mark Winn.

Recommended Bet Back Riot E/W in 17:00 York SBK BSP

The extremely likeable The Little Yank makes his 82nd career start in this 2m6f contest, partnered by Danny Mullins for John Patrick Ryan.

The ten-year-old son of Westerner has been a great horse for the yard over the years and, despite failing to win in recent seasons, has often put in competitive efforts to outrun his odds, including when second to Sole Pretender at 12/113.00 in Listed company at Killarney, as well as when fourth in the Cork Grand National at 25/126.00 and, most recently, when second at a price of 22/123.00.

From an unchanged mark of 98, The Little Yank can pose a threat in his favoured ground conditions. A horse with a great attitude, he always tries his best and this could be a nice opportunity for him to return to the winners' enclosure.

Recommended Bet Back The Little Yank E/W in 17:45 Tramore SBK 12/1

Seeking to shed her maiden tag at the fourth time of asking, Hilal Kobeissi-trained filly Justice Twice has shaped with plenty of promise so far and could be ready to strike in this 5f contest.

On debut in the competitive Brocklesby Stakes, the daughter of Inns Of Court travelled well for a long way against tough rivals but couldn't quicken efficiently enough to pose a threat for the major honours, eventually finishing ninth, beaten only three-and-a-half-lengths.

After a promising start at Doncaster, she lined up at Yarmouth in calmer waters where she was narrowly beaten by Alkuwarrior, who, despite failing to frank the form since, had previously finished a close second to Karl Burke-trained prospect Super Soldier.

Justice Twice again caught the eye when second at Ascot in her latest outing, outrunning odds of 33/134.00 to make the frame that day, beaten only by 55,000gns breeze-up purchase Society Kiss when ahead of Ruby's Angel, who had previously been narrowly beaten by subsequent Listed-placed Harry's Girl.

There is some substance to her form and it's only a matter of time before Justice Twice lands her maiden success, holding strong claims of doing so here at a price of 10/34.33.