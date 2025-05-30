Saturday Racing Tips: Sam Turner tips his hat to an in-form Haydock sprinter

Trilby ready to reach his peak returned to favoured venue

Hannon's Hunter makes each-way appeal back at the Roodee

Duran can land a Knavesmire knockout blow to York rivals

York can be one of the most unforgiving tracks for missing a beat at the start so the fact Trilby was bumped leaving the stalls in the race won by American Affair at the Dante meeting meant he was left with a near impossible task.

The Sam England-trained speedster ranked 15th of the 17 runners for reaching 20mph - the metric used to measure speed from the stalls - so a three-and-three-quarter length defeat at the hands of a horse thought good enough to run in the Group 2 Temple Stakes was still a creditable effort.

Trilby was also a little marooned on the far side of the Knavesmire so his track position was also far from ideal and there are reasons to believe he can go close in the well-contested handicap.

The selection's track record reads 16121 and he should be able to race in close proximity to the early speed with Dakota Gold and Sergeant Wilko expected to blaze away from stalls five and six respectively.

King's Lynn, unbeaten in two starts at the track and winner of the Temple and Achilles Stakes in a former life, nearly made the cut, but his price is a little tight with the Sportsbook for a horse that hasn't won since that Temple success.

Recommended Bet Back Trilby, Each-Way 5 Places, in 13:48 Haydock SBK 13/2

The presence of the talented Never So Brave dominated the early markets for this handicap and it will be intriguing to see if the support continues come post time.

Formerly trained by Sir Michael Stoute, he was a non-runner at the May meeting in a similar contest but lines up here in a race which should theoretically be a good fit, albeit he was beaten by three lengths at 13/82.63 over course and distance for former connections last August.

Priced accordingly, he is reluctantly overlooked in preference for the old warhorse Witch Hunter who makes some appeal returned to the Roodee, especially with four places on offer.

The six-year-old has run three times at this venue recording figures of 234 and his sole handicap outing at Chester yielded a second place at 50/151.00 after meeting trouble in running.

His latest performance in the Victoria Cup was a little below his normal level, but he was left isolated on the far wing that day and might find being among runners here from stall two more beneficial.

His effort when runner-up to Royal Zabeel in the Lady Wulfruna in early March over the tight seven-furlong track at Wolverhampton was one of his best in recent times so Witch Hunter doesn't appear to be regressing and, with four places on offer with the SBK, he could make an impact here.

It's worth acknowledging that the fancied Bobby Bennu was beaten further by Royal Zabeel when they met at Wolverhampton than Witch Hunter was but is a third of the price here.

Recommended Bet Back Witch Hunger, Each-Way 4 Places, in 14:10 Chester SBK 12/1

There is a live chance that Duran will trade bigger in the run than his current price given he loves to rattle home late off a fast pace.

That run style has been evident in most of the gelding's performances to date and he is going to need another true gallop here to be at his most effective.

The good news is, he may well enjoy the pace he craves with the likes of Kodiac Thriller and Bergerac drawn either side of him here and, with that in mind, he is taken to follow up a recent cosy success at Haydock when produced with exquisite timing by Faye McManoman.

Admittedly, it might be more of a 'jump and run' effort for McManoman here as I'm not sure riders can employ too many tactics over races at York over the minimum trip, but at least Duran is drawn centrally and, if he can hang on to the coattails of the trailblazers, he ought to be finishing off with his trademark thrust late on to deliver a knockout blow.

Recommended Bet Back Duran, Each-Way 4 Places, in 14:40 York SBK 9/2

