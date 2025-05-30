Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 5/1

Crisfords can strike at Chester

There's a busy day of action on ITV on Saturday, with the channel covering races from Chester, Haydock and York.

Starting out on the Roodee, this competitive 7f handicap can go to Telemark for the in-form Simon & Ed Crisford stable.

The son of Night Of Thunder had a somewhat patchy record in 2024 but still managed to bag a couple of handicaps and proved at least as good as ever when winning at Doncaster in September. That came following several lesser efforts and he looks the type to add more success to his CV if he can build up a bit of consistency this season.

The selection really caught the eye on his recent all-weather return over 6f at Newcastle, travelling really well but meeting trouble several times and finishing with plenty of running left.

Telemark is drawn well here in stall 5 and the step up back to 7f looks sure to suit, too. He also gets to race off an unchanged mark and should be bang there if on his A game.

Recommended Bet Back Telemark SBK 5/1

Jasour looked a young sprinter heading right to the top at the beginning of last season before things didn't pan out ideally, but there's still plenty of time for him to develop into a top-level performer and this listed contest looks a good starting point.

A winner on his seasonal bow in Group 3 company last year, the selection ran a cracker to finish third to Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next time. That prompted a tilt against older opposition in the July Cup and Jasour acquitted himself admirably, finishing a good sixth despite taking quite a grip early on.

Clive Cox's charge had excuses when only tenth in the Haydock Sprint Cup on his penultimate start, while he's probably best forgiven his poor run in Ireland when last seen too, having been on the go a fair while beforehand.

Jasour can clearly go well fresh and a breathing operation over the winter may well help get that little bit more out of him.

I'm more than happy to row in with him at 10/34.33 as he could be a class above this opposition if back to the sort of form he was showing in the first half of last summer.

Recommended Bet Back Jasour SBK 10/3

The 1m 6f Group 3 Bronte Cup features only a small field, but there's plenty of quality to it and last year's winner Term Of Endearment is back to try and defend her crown. The daughter of Sea The Moon has moved from Henry de Bromhead to William Haggas since that win and that particular stable switch is obviously no downgrade.

She's already run once this year, finishing an okay seventh in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan, but this is more her level and she isn't passed over lightly.

However, the one I like is John & Thady Gosden's Sueno, who's from a good family and is still unexposed with just three starts under her belt.

The selection is bred to get better with both time and distance, and she can be expected to come on markedly for her recent reappearance when fourth in listed company at Goodwood last time, where she was ridden by apprentice Luke Catton.

She met trouble that day and was better than the result, while the booking of Ryan Moore for the mount in this contest is a big positive.

Sueno is closely related to the smart Viking Storm, who won over this trip, and she can be expected to find improvement as she steps up to 1m 6f for the first time in the hands of one of the world's premier jockeys.