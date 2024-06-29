Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and ambassador insight

Best bets from for Newcastle and Newmarket

Alan Dudman's Northumberland plate pick

Tony Calvin likes Faylaq as his bet of the day

Daryl Carter tips at two meetings

Ryan Moore on his Curragh rides

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor for more Saturday racing tips

Newcastle Superboost

Talented sprinter Kinross is favourite to land the Group 3 contest at Newcastle at 14:04, and with form figures of 31122 it's hard not to see the 7yo involved in the finish.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted Kinross' price to finish in the top four from 1/31.33 to 1/12.00 so if you want to get involved then just click on the price in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Kinross to finish Top 4 in the 14:04 Newcastle SBK 1/1

On Saturday Betfair's roster of tipsters have recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day of action on Saturday.

Daryl Carter says: "It may be significant that this is a marked drop in grade for Kinross's seasonal return, considering he made his seasonal debut in 2023 in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on fast ground, and connections have opted not to do the same this time around despite that being his intended seasonal return. Of course, in the curious case of Kinross, you could read that the opposite way.

"However, given that connections were happy to run on fast ground last term in what was advertised as a prep run for later in the year, why not this? They have decided to lower their sights, which could mean they mean business, and 7/2 looks more than fair to find out. After all, Kinross holds by far the best form over six and seven furlongs than any of these, and Kingman's progeny has a good record on the AW."

Recommended Bet Back Kinross SBK 7/2

Tony Calvin says: "If you wanted a solid one at a decent price then it is surely Faylaq each-way, four places, at 8s, although it would be unprofessional of me not to mention he is 10s in two places on the Oddschecker grid on the same terms.

"Do what you have to do, but I'd happily take 8s win and place myself, so I am content to put him up, with that proviso. I can actually see him going off around 5s though predicting markets these days is as hard as it has ever been. He is probably my bet of the day, even at two points under the best price around, though I can't see that 10s lasting."

Recommended Bet Back Faylaq each-way SBK 8/1

Ryan Moore says: "He was clearly very impressive for me when winning by a wide margin on his debut here last month. This is obviously a much stiffer test - I am not sure how strong that maiden was, but he couldn't have done it any better - and hopefully this imposing Galileo colt can deliver in this higher grade. Bolster could be the one to beat but there is no form stand-out in here."

Recommended Bet Back Jan Brueghel SBK 1/1

6 (15) True Legend (Ire) J: Cieren Fallon

Cieren Fallon T: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Sir Mark Prescott Bt F: 512825-22 SBK 10/1

EXC 23

Alan Dudman says: "On his York run from last season, he would rate a doubtful stayer. But he did learn to settle better last season, and while it's a jump up from 1m6f to Newcastle on Saturday, he might be able to stretch out.

"His sire Camelot is 10% win at 2m-plus, and he's another tactically I can't predict. He has made the running over shorter, but he's in 15 for Saturday which makes those tactics over a longer trip difficult."

Recommended Bet Back True Legend E/W SBK 14/1

Daryl Carter says: "The angle with backing Noble Dynasty is when fresh, ideally at Newmarket, over 7f, and on fast ground. Combining those conditions after a 50-day break in the UK read 1112, with the only horse to have beaten him being Mutasaabeq. Combining the conditions of seven furlongs, good or better ground, and in the UK after 50 days or more, his record reads 11121, and one of those includes a ready victory here on the July course."

Recommended Bet Back Noble Dynasty SBK 2/1

Tony Calvin says: "He was a touch disappointing when weak in the market behind the mighty English Oak at Haydock last time but at least he got eased 1lb for it and this three-time course winner is fully effective around here.

"And, while he has plenty of potential pace pressure, I think he is well drawn in 11, by the near rail, to improve upon his neck second in this race last season, off a 4lb higher mark."