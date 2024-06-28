Ryan Moore: Impressive debut winner Jan Brueghel has strong claims on Saturday

Bold show expected from Truly Enchanting if back to debut form

Hoping impressive debut winner Jan Brueghel can deliver in higher grade

Content needs to improve to get involved in Group 1 Pretty Polly

13 (9) Rock Of Cashel (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F:

We had eight in here but we rely on three of the newcomers, all of which have a lot to recommend them on pedigree and their homework, though the first-day experience will do them all good. I'd have happily ridden any of the three, but I get on Rock Of Cashel, a Wootton Bassett half-brother to Snowfall.

9 (7) Truly Enchanting (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 10

We had six in here and we run three of them. It is fair to say we expected a little more from Truly Enchanting at Royal Ascot last week, but she didn't run badly, and I think the step up in trip will suit her. If she runs up to the form of her Tipperary debut win in a good time, then I expect a bold show.

7 (2) Jan Brueghel (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 1

He was clearly very impressive for me when winning by a wide margin on his debut here last month. This is obviously a much stiffer test - I am not sure how strong that maiden was, but he couldn't have done it any better - and hopefully this imposing Galileo colt can deliver in this higher grade. Bolster could be the one to beat but there is no form stand-out in here.

7 (5) Content (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 012614-88

She improved as the season went on last year, and she finished a decent eighth in the French 1,000 Guineas on her return. She has her sights lowered a touch after Royal Ascot - though this is obviously a Group 1 too, with very good fillies like Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn in here - and that was a bit of a non-event for her, as she never really got into the race. She obviously needs to improve to get competitive here, but maybe the step up to 1m2f will suit this Galileo filly.

4 (1) John Steinbeck (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F:

None of the raced horses set too high a bar, so hopefully he has his chance. He is by Dubawi out of a mare who won her Group 3 here, so the pedigree is there and hopefully the talent is too.

