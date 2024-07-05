Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and ambassador insight for Eclipse day

Best bets for ITV Racing at Sandown and Haydock

Daryl Carter's tips & Runner-by-Runner Guide to the Eclipse

Mark Milligan has a big priced each way shout at Haydock

Alan Dudman picks apart the Coral Eclipse

Ryan Moore's verdict on his five Sandown rides

Twilight Calls

Ryan Moore

Henry Candy

EXC 4.8

Ryan Moore: "What I said about him before Royal Ascot stands, and that is he is in with an excellent chance if he can get out of the stalls even adequately well.

"The starts are costing him dearly at the moment - hopefully the first-time cheekpieces could help him there - but he has still run very good races at Newmarket and Ascot this season, and a stiff 5f on decent ground here really should suit him.

"But I see there they are currently forecast for quite a bit of rain on Friday into Saturday, and that wouldn't be ideal for him."

Daryl Carter: "Align The Stars is worth a win-only bet, considering this relentless galloper is well drawn to get a prominent ride and has been crying out for this move up to 1m6f. The Johnston yard has a good record in this contest also, and the three-year-old is a steady improver. He arrives on the back of a strong Thirsk victory, where he hit the line and took a pull.

"Align The Stars visually leaves the impression that he can be better than this grade in due course, and today's move-up in trip for the brother to the smart Al Aasy, can unlock further improvement.

"There's others to consider. I can't believe I was as wrong as it looked at Sandown about Games People Play. However, the headgear addition looks like I might have been.

"I will be playing this race accordingly with Dramatic Star on side, and should he become a more reasonable price - I will update in the column."

Recommended Bet 14:05 Haydock - Back Align The Stars SBK 8/1

Daryl Carter: "Given that Cicero's Gift's latest run was only the fourth of his career, he is open to significant improvement and has already shown himself to be a genuine Group 1 performer and to go well fresh.

"Today, he drops into a handicap from a rating of 107, which means he is impossible to ignore. This race has been fought out between plenty of top-weights in the past. In 2022, Checkandchallenge (108) (2nd) and Sinjaari (105) fought out the finish, and Magical Morning, Maydanny, Montatham, and Dark Vision all carried big weights to success or the runner-up spot.

"The selection must be of interest, with Billy Loughnane booked for this seasonal return. He is undoubtedly the best horse in the race if he is straight up the first time - I suppose that is the concern. However, there is so much compensation in the price he has to be backed. This is not a selection I will let a market drift put me off, considering his past performances in the betting ring.

"Charles Hills' runner has been granted the plum draw for a prominent position, and this is a compressed handicap with only 12 lbs between all bar two runners.

"I can't let this one go without having a good bet. Hopefully, he doesn't "need the run". Best of luck if you follow me in."

Recommended Bet 14:25 Sandown - Back Cicero's Gift SBK 11/1

Mark Milligan: "Haydock stages a strong Saturday card and one of the highlights is the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks that can go the way of Sir Mark Prescott's progressive filly Tiffany.

"Unsurprisingly for one from this yard, she really took off last season when tackling longer distances, winning four of her last five starts, including a German listed contes on her final outing of the year.

"Tiffany has a lot of similar traits to the yard's Arc winner Alpinista, and while she has a fair way to go to match the achievements of her illustrious ex-stablemate, she's firmly on the right track.

"She's unbeaten in both starts this season, taking another listed contest in Germany on her reappearance before proving better than ever when switched to the all-weather in the Group 3 Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle last week.

"Obviously, Sir Mark Prescott is a past master at turning winning horses out again quickly, so I have no fears about this possibly coming too soon for her.

"This is a filly who may well be plying her trade at the top level before the season is out and I expect her to take this contest along the way."

Recommended Bet Back Tiffany NAP EXC 3.2+

2 (7) Clove Hitch (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding F: 5-321 SBK 3/1

EXC 4.3

I haven't ridden her before but she clearly comes here on the back of an impressive Newbury win last time, so the step up in class looks an obvious move. If she progresses further, then she has a pretty good chance.

MarkMilligan: "I went into the Old Newton Cup thinking I'd put up La Yakel, who has all the traits I look for when dissecting a race of this kind.

"A lightly-raced, potential improver for a yard that knows the time of day, there's plenty to like, but his draw is a tricky one and his current price is tight enough.

"Instead, I'm taking a dart each-way at the ex-French-trained Sheradann, whose current connections paid the princely sum of €250,000 for him.

"He was flying in France at the back end of last season, winning on his final three outings, and the English handicapper may have taken a chance in letting him start off over here from a mark of 94.

"I can see him being covered up early before sliding through the field in the latter stages in a race that should be run at an honest-enough tempo.

"With five places available on the Sportsbook, Sheradann's current price of 16/117.00 is worth taking even though earlier quotes of 25s were soon snapped up."

Recommended Bet Back Sheradann each-way SBK 16/1

He hasn't been campaigned aggressively by any stretch of the imagination and was seen just twice last year as a three-year-old.

In 2024, he appeared in the Ganay - a race over 1m2f and a race in which they didn't go a strong pace which suited those ridden prominently. Al Riffa wasn't beaten far and done remarkably well to finish as close as he did in fourth. For him to finish so near in what essentially was a sprint was a fine effort.

He was last seen running out in America in the Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga. As the old saying goes "Adventure and error go together", and that race looked an error as he was in no way quick enough to deal with the speed of rivals at 9f as he does not possess winged boots.

Cheekpieces were applied in America and they remain on Saturday and at 16/117.00, he looks a genuine rival. I like the fact he drifted from 12s on Friday to give us more of a go at an each-way bet, as I feel he'll be strong in the finish in terms of his stamina.

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see him go for the Arc with a good run here. We don't have to worry about the ground as he was a Group 1 winner in the National Stakes on soft and he appears versatile. He's a very sizeable animal too.

He is 4/15.00 with 2 Places on the Sportsbook but the fifth at 16s with three places will do, and I would be surprised if he drifted any further out from 16s.

Recommended Bet Back Al Riffa each-way SBK 16/1

Daryl Carter: "The traders have made it clear who they fancy and taking no chances with favourite City Of Troy, and I don't blame them - we have seen this movie before, year after year.

"It would be shocking if Aidan O'Brien's City Of Troy failed to land this and having a pace maker in Hans Anderson will ensure this is run at a good gallop. The 10 lb weight-for-age allowance may be too much of a gap for older horses Al Riffa and Stay Alert to bridge, but the former may hold place claims on the best of his form.

"City Of Troy is potentially a superstar, and it might be wise not to waste the win part of any each-way bet and look to the place market on the day. Dancing Gemini can fill the frame ahead of Al Riffa."