ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan has four to back on Saturday including 16/1 pick

Tiffany the NAP at Haydock

Ex-French runner worth an each-way poke

Eclipse day at Sandown and it should be a case of going down and coming back again for City Of Troy if he's in the same form as when winning the Derby, but obviously there has to be a slight doubt and it's a braver man than me who'll side with him at short odds.

I'm not getting involved in the big race at all but there's plenty of other good stuff to get our teeth into and the ITV action kicks off with the Coral Charge, where last year's Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream sets a high standard based on that form.

However, he's not really hit those heights since - despite running some solid races in defeat - and there has to be a chance he's just not quite as good as that win made him seem at the time.

Throw in the complication of this out-and-out speedball potentially been taken on for the lead here by Desperate Hero and I'm happy to back Twilight Calls to swoop late and take the prize.

It's probably fair to say that Henry Candy's sprinter hasn't won the races he should have for one with his talent, but Ryan Moore gets on well with him and this is a race that should be run to suit his hold-up style.

Any 4.57/2+ on the Exchange looks worth taking.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Calls EXC 4.7

Karl Burke's Holloway Boy looked as though he was going to make into a high-class performer when taking the Chesham Stakes on debut at Royal Ascot in 2022 and he produced some solid placed efforts in good juvenile races after.

However, he's clearly had a problem or two since then, running only twice last year (finishing fourth in the Jersey Stakes on the latter of those outings) but has strung three runs together this season and appears to be over his issues.

His latest run when fifth in the Hunt Cup was full of promise and I've got him earmarked for a big handicap if connections can keep him sound going forward.

The son of Ulyssess was unlucky not to finish closer at Royal Ascot, having to wait for a gap and only managing to get in the clear once the principals had flown.

He does have quite a lofty mark at 105, but there was more than enough in that Hunt Cup run to suggest to me he's capable of making an impact from that sort of perch and Sam James gets on well with him.

This is clearly a competitive affair but 9.28/1 on the Exchange at the time of writing makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Holloway Boy EXC 9.2

Haydock stages a strong Saturday card and one of the highlights is the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks that can go the way of Sir Mark Prescott's progressive filly Tiffany.

Unsurprisingly for one from this yard, she really took off last season when tackling longer distances, winning four of her last five starts, including a German Listed contest on her final outing of the year.

Tiffany has a lot of similar traits to the yard's Arc winner Alpinista, and while she has a fair way to go to match the achievements of her illustrious ex-stablemate, she's firmly on the right track.

She's unbeaten in both starts this season, taking another Listed contest in Germany on her reappearance before proving better than ever when switched to the all-weather in the Group 3 Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle last week.

Obviously, Sir Mark Prescott is a past master at turning winning horses out again quickly, so I have no fears about this possibly coming too soon for her.

This is a filly who may well be plying her trade at the top level before the season is out and I expect her to take this contest along the way.

Recommended Bet Back Tiffany NAP EXC 3.45

I went into the Old Newton Cup thinking I'd put up La Yakel, who has all the traits I look for when dissecting a race of this kind.

A lightly-raced, potential improver for a yard that knows the time of day, there's plenty to like, but his draw is a tricky one and his current price is tight enough.

Instead, I'm taking a dart each-way at the ex-French-trained Sheradann, whose current connections paid the princely sum of €250,000 for him.

He was flying in France at the back end of last season, winning on his final three outings, and the English handicapper may have taken a chance in letting him start off over here from a mark of 94.

I can see him being covered up early before sliding through the field in the latter stages in a race that should be run at an honest-enough tempo.

With five places available on the Sportsbook, Sheradann's current price of 16/117.00 looks worth taking even though earlier quotes of 25s were snapped up.

Recommended Bet Back Sheradann each-way SBK 16/1

