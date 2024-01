DC and TC tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster

Nicholls says Il Ridoto saves best for Cheltenham

The last meeting at Cheltenham before the Festival itself (12-15 March) sees an intriguing card of trials races.

No. 1 Funambule Sivola (Fr) EXC 4.5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Ned Fox

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 148

"He gets a confident vote to return to winning ways under optimal conditions, and 3/1 or bigger is acceptable. However, he has always had a better BSP price than his industry SP, and it's been a long time since he was shorter than the 3/1 odds I made him, so I expect the SP around 9/2 at best."

No. 2 Sir Gino (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

"I hope we are about to see a star in the making. Sir Gino will have a race position on him throughout, and I expect the Nicky Henderson horse to prove impossible to catch

I understand that I am in the minority, but I really think Sir Gino could be a top, top-class horse, and if I fancy him in March, I have to fancy him strongly today. I'd certainly have the pair closer together in the market. Any 11/10 or bigger seems fair."

No. 4 Il Ridoto (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 148

"He seems to reserve his best for Cheltenham and won this race a year ago off a mark of 138. He is now 10lbs higher after a career best when he was just in the last stride by Fugitif in the December Gild Cup after looking like the winner landing over the last fence with a clear lead. Il Ridoto has been working beautifully at home, looks great and must have a strong chance."

No. 6 Look To The West (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

"Look To The West runs in the Solerina mares novice hurdle. She was a really good winner of a point to point in Dromahane and won well then in Navan after a long enough absence. We were really happy with her run that day. She was very straightforward, jumped great and galloped well to the line. Hopefully she can put up another good performance here in what looks very competitive race."

No. 3 Guard Your Dreams SBK 18/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

"Guard Your Dreams is the only unpenalised horse in the race and he would be very dangerous on his 2021/22 form, and he won first time out in 2020 and 2021, including a 2m4f handicap here by two lengths off 140 here in October 2021.

"He is still only eight and it is encouraging that he was put in the Champion Hurdle on January 9 at the first entry stage. Win or lose, that 33s looks far too big to me."

No. 8 Annual Invictus (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Freddie Gordon

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 137

"He a good ground horse who has dropped to a very enticing chase mark of 137 very quickly, and a hurdles run on his reappearance at Plumpton earlier in the month will have hopefully teed him up nicely.

"He was eased a very generous 7lb for creditable efforts in the Kim Muir and the bet365 Gold Cup, both over trips that would have stretched his stamina, and I think he is very well handicapped off the current mark on the best of his chase efforts."

