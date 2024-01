Hoping Freddie can bounce back

No. 8 Freddie Robdal (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 105

I ride on Freddie Robdal in the 2 mile 1 furlong handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday. His last two runs have been way below his best but he seems in good order at home so we are hoping he can put in a much better performance here.

No. 1 Baldur's Gate (Ire) Trainer: Miss D. M. O'Shea, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 109

He was impressive when winning over an extended 3 miles in Punchestown back in November. I think the step back up in trip here should suit. He ran very well the last day behind R'evelyn Pleasure and that was over 2m 4f so hopefully he can go one better here.

No. 6 Look To The West (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Look To The West runs in the Solerina mares novice hurdle. She was a really good winner of a point to point in Dromahane and won well then in Navan after a long enough absence. We were really happy with her run that day. She was very straightforward, jumped great and galloped well to the line. Hopefully she can put up another good performance here in what looks very competitive race.

No. 6 Red Glory (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Red Glory runs in the 2 mile maiden hurdle. He ran in Punchestown at the end of May which was his first run over hurdles. His jumping was a bit novicy that day but he has been schooling well since and with that experience under his belt, he should take a step forward here.

No. 14 Time For Tea (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

She runs in the restricted maiden hurdle for horses that haven't been placed first, second or third and have had three runs. She was fourth in Down Royal over Christmas and ran a lovely race that day so hopefully another run like that should put her bang up there in this contest.

