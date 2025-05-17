Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Newbury and Newmarket with Lockinge Stakes preview

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newmarket and more

Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight

Read Kevin Blake's Lockinge Stakes 2025 big race verdict

New Betfair tipster Sam Turner's best bets for ITV racing

Timeform Superboost

Last year's Irish 2000 Guineas and St James' Palace winner Rosallion is a strong favourite to win today's Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury (14:35), and if you fancy the high class 4yo to finish in the first two today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61.

Rosallion has finished in the first two in six of his seven career starts (third in the other) and looks to have excellent claims today with his trainer reporting that he's expecting a big run. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion to finish Top 2 in the 14:35 Newbury SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Katie Midwinter: "Ed Dunlop-trained Sterling Knight appears overlooked in the market at a price of 15/28.50 in this 7f handicap opener at Newmarket. Only 2lb above his last winning mark having performed consistently well from his current rating of 88 in recent starts, the son of Camelot, who fetched 90,000gns as a yearling, holds each-way claims at the weights, particularly considering was able to win over a mile when rated 90 last summer.

"Representing value at the odds, the six-year-old is no stranger to defying a double-figure price having won from odds of 18/119.00 and 14/115.00, respectively, over the past year, and he has form behind the likes of Old Cock, Summer Of Love and Myal, who have all gone on to show plenty of further progression since.

"In the hands of Billy Loughnane, Sterling Knight can pose a threat and could be capable of making the frame, having shown form at a higher level in the past."

Recommended Bet Back Sterling Knight E/W in 13:05 Newmarket SBK 15/2

Katie Midwinter: "Three-year-old filly Hold A Dream was given an opening mark of 85 which appeared low considering the form she had shown as a juvenile, notably when a close second to subsequent Group Two and Group Three winner Sky Majesty, and when beating Dash Of Azure, who has since franked the form.

"On her latest start, the daughter of Bated Breath was narrowly denied by Lady With The Lamp in Listed company, her first run at Stakes level, sent off at odds of 14/115.00 under Roassa Ryan, who retains the ride.

"A big price that day, the Clive Cox-trained filly was able to prove her worth up in class and was subsequently given a 12lb rise, now on a mark of 97 which better reflects her level of ability.

"Considering she has already gained experience at this level against the fillies, beaten only by a dual Listed winner who had form with talented colts such as Powerful Nation, Hold A Dream should be capable of holding her own in this company and makes appeal at odds of 10/111.00."

Recommended Bet Back Hold A Dream E/W in 13:25 Newbury SBK 10/1

Mark Milligan: "We've got action from Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday, with the former staging a great card highlighted by a cracking renewal of the Lockinge.

"However, we'll start at HQ where I fancy Roger Varian's lightly raced Fondo Blanco to go in as he makes his handicap debut on just his third start.

"He won a novice his second outing at York as a juvenile and then wasn't seen until running second in a similar contest at Doncaster last month.

"Although the fourth didn't do that form any favours next time out, I'm pretty convinced that the race will still turn out to be a strong contest and an opening mark of 85 looks potentially lenient for one as well bred as Fondo Blanco.

"By Ten Sovereigns out of a useful winning mare (also trained by Varian), Fondo Blanco looks the type his handler can get plenty more out of as the season progresses and a price of 5/23.50 on the Sportsbook looks fair."

Recommended Bet Back Fondo Blanco to Win 13:40 Newmarket SBK 5/2

Mark Milligan: "Over at Newbury, I'm looking for the Varian team to double up with Saddadd in the London Gold Cup, a three-year-old handicap that nearly always proves a really strong contest.

"A winner on debut at Southwell in December, there's been plenty to like about the selection's two runs since then, despite being beaten on both occasions.

"He still looked a bit green when third at Kempton in February, though he faced a stiff task in any case with that race going to Godolphin's subsequent 2000 guineas contender Opera Ballo, while last time he bumped into the smart prospect Gethin, trained by Owen Burrows.

"Talked about in Derby terms prior to that race, Saddadd isn't going to prove up to that level but he's a well-made colt who looks a potentially useful handicapper in the making and offers a bit of value in a well-contested affair.

"Whichever way this goes, the race is always one to keep a close eye on and it should throw up plenty of winners as the year progresses."

Recommended Bet Back Saddadd to Win 14:00 Newbury SBK 5/1

Sam Turner: "A drop in class and a return to a favoured venue could see Mythical Guest regain the winning thread for the first time in 12 months.

"Surprisingly, trainer George Margarson is searching for his first winner of the calendar year, albeit he has only had 21 runners, but the son of Make Believe has run two promising this races in better grade handicaps that he tackles here.

"Although the selection has sustained two three-length defeats, for which he's received no respite from the handicapper, they have been at the hands of two upwardly mobile four-year-olds in Bullet Point and My Cloud with both of his conquerors likely to have designs on races like the Royal Hunt Cup in the short term.

"Hopefully, there is nothing lurking of that level in this 0-85 event and, while Classic Encounter is very much respected with his form working out pretty well, Mythical Guest is fancied to end his stable's quiet run and deliver a much-needed victory. "

Recommended Bet Back Mythical Guest to Win 14:15 Newmarket SBK 10/3

Kevin Blake: "The one that makes the most appeal against him is the Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini.

"The son of Camelot has shaped with distinct Group 1 promise since he was a two-year-old, but it has taken his connections time to work him out. While he has always displayed mechanics most typically associated with a miler, he spent the middle part of last season trying much longer trips in both the Derby and the Eclipse.

"He started this season back at a mile and has looked much more comfortable, securing impressive wins in Listed company at Doncaster and in Group 2 company at Sandown last time.

"Mind, I still don't think we've seen him at his very best, as I feel that his attributes will be best suited to a quieter ride over a mile that seeks to use his turn of foot later in the race.

"Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle and with him being drawn on a wing, Moore might well be tempted to execute such tactics. If he does, I could see him produce a career-best effort and make a very bold bid for his first Group 1 victory."