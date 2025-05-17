Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 20/1 Newmarket pick

Katie Midwinter has six selections from Newbury, Newmarket and Doncaster

Sterling Knight represents value in the Newmarket opener

Ancient Rome is class of the field back in handicap company

Ed Dunlop-trained Sterling Knight appears overlooked in the market at a price of 15/28.50 in this 7f handicap opener at Newmarket. Only 2lb above his last winning mark having performed consistently well from his current rating of 88 in recent starts, the son of Camelot, who fetched 90,000gns as a yearling, holds each-way claims at the weights, particularly considering he was able to win over a mile when rated 90 last summer.

Representing value at the odds, the six-year-old is no stranger to defying a double-figure price having won from odds of 18/119.00 and 14/115.00, respectively, over the past year, and he has form behind the likes of Old Cock, Summer Of Love and Myal, who have all gone on to show plenty of further progression since.

In the hands of Billy Loughnane, Sterling Knight can pose a threat and could be capable of making the frame, having shown form at a higher level in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Sterling Knight E/W in 13:05 Newmarket SBK 15/2

Three-year-old filly Hold A Dream was given an opening mark of 85 which appeared low considering the form she had shown as a juvenile, notably when a close second to subsequent Group Two and Group Three winner Sky Majesty, and when beating Dash Of Azure, who has since franked the form.

On her latest start, the daughter of Bated Breath was narrowly denied by Lady With The Lamp in Listed company, her first run at Stakes level, sent off at odds of 14/115.00 under Rossa Ryan, who retains the ride.

A big price that day, the Clive Cox-trained filly was able to prove her worth up in class and was subsequently given a 12lb rise, now on a mark of 97 which better reflects her level of ability.

Considering she has already gained experience at this level against the fillies, beaten only by a dual Listed winner who had form with talented colts such as Powerful Nation, Hold A Dream should be capable of holding her own in this company and makes appeal at odds of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Hold A Dream E/W in 13:25 Newbury SBK 10/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces on her second start of the season, Kodi Bear filly Griselda could show significant improvement in the hands of Rob Hornby.

The George Scott-trained filly made ten appearances as a juvenile, winning on three occasions in handicaps culminating in a Thirsk success from a rating of 69 with 5lb claimer Liam Wright aboard.

Upped in class following a trio of victories, Griselda could feature from a 14lb higher rating at Newmarket in August, but did improve to finish eighth in a competitive York handicap before finishing a close third at 11/112.00 behind Ghost Run at Doncaster.

On a 1lb higher rating here, she has the ability to be competitive at the weights and makes each-way appeal at this level considering she has been able to pose a threat in deeper waters previously.

There should be further improvement to come from her having had the benefit of a recent run, and a price of 20/121.00 represents value.

Recommended Bet Back Griselda E/W in 13:40 Newmarket SBK 20/1

Entitled to take a step forward for his first run of the season following a 235-day break, on his first start for Julie Camacho since switching from the Eve Johnson Houghton operation, Indian Run put in a much improved performance when a length-and-a-half behind More Thunder at Newmarket on his latest start, outrunning his odds of 25/126.00.

On the back of a promising effort that day, the four-year-old gelding could be worth keeping onside from a 1lb lower mark of 95, particularly considering some of the ability he has shown earlier in his career.

A Group Three winner of the Acomb Stakes as a juvenile, the son of Sioux Nation, who was third to subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Starlust on debut, was unable to build on his sole success in Stakes company, failing to progress during his three-year-old campaign when against tough opposition.

Recently, from a much lower mark, Indian Run has shown signs of a revival and this could be a feasible opportunity for him to land a third career success under Rossa Ryan at a price of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Indian Run E/W in 15:45 Newbury SBK 11/1

Top weight Ancient Rome claimed his first success for Charlie Hills in his sole handicap appearance to date from his current rating of 105 when a surprising 33/134.00 winner of the Chesterfield Cup at Goodwood two years ago.

Returning to handicap company here, from the same mark, the six-year-old could return to winning ways as he seeks a first victory since landing the valuable Mint Millions Stakes at Kentucky Downs in 2023.

Since that American success, Ancient Rome has lacked consistency but has been running in tough races including in the Grade One Arlington Million and in the Jebel Hatta at Meydan, won by Nations Pride and Romantic Warrior, respectively.

These are much calmer waters, and although he must defy top weight if he is to reign at Newbury, he has the talent to be competitive and has proven form over this trip in contrasting conditions.

This son of War Front possesses plenty of class and should go close with Jason Watson in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Rome in 16:20 Newbury SBK BSP

From a rating of 86 at this level, Mission Command should be capable of posing a threat, only 4lb above his last winning mark on the back of a recent run at Chester in which he was able to finish well behind Redorange despite coming from a wide stall and struggling to stay with the field in the early stages.

The return to 6f could suit on the basis of that effort considering he was outpaced early on, and he has previously shown some form over this course-and-distance when third at odds of 33/134.00 to now 99-rated Chancellor, finishing ahead of now 100-rated hat-trick achieving Hammer The Hammer.

A dual winner, the gelded son of Acclamation should take a step forward from his latest outing and has shown enough ability in last season to suggest he can hold his own in this contest. The £200,000 breeze-up purchase could show progression beyond his current rating in future, and warrants consideration at odds of 14/115.00.