Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Three to back on Lockinge Day at up to 5/1

Blanco the best bet of the day

Varian can double up in Gold Cup

2000 Guineas hero to take Lockinge

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Timeform Superboost

Last year's Irish 2000 Guineas and St James' Palace winner Rosallion is a strong favourite to win today's Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury (14:35), and if you fancy the high class 4yo to finish in the first two today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61.

Rosallion has finished in the first two in six of his seven career starts (third in the other) and looks to have excellent claims today with his trainer reporting that he's expecting a big run. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion to finish Top 2 in the 14:35 Newbury SBK 1/1

We've got action from Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday, with the former staging a great card highlighted by a cracking renewal of the Lockinge.

However, we'll start at HQ where I fancy Roger Varian's lightly raced Fondo Blanco to go in as he makes his handicap debut on just his third start.

He won a novice his second outing at York as a juvenile and then wasn't seen until running second in a similar contest at Doncaster last month.

Although the fourth didn't do that form any favours next time out, I'm pretty convinced that the race will still turn out to be a strong contest and an opening mark of 85 looks potentially lenient for one as well bred as Fondo Blanco.

By Ten Sovereigns out of a useful winning mare (also trained by Varian), Fondo Blanco looks the type his handler can get plenty more out of as the season progresses and a price of 5/23.50 on the Sportsbook looks fair.

Recommended Bet Back Fondo Blanco to Win 13:40 Newmarket SBK 5/2

Over at Newbury, I'm looking for the Varian team to double up with Saddadd in the London Gold Cup, a three-year-old handicap that nearly always proves a really strong contest.

A winner on debut at Southwell in December, there's been plenty to like about the selection's two runs since then, despite being beaten on both occasions.

He still looked a bit green when third at Kempton in February, though he faced a stiff task in any case with that race going to Godolphin's subsequent 2000 guineas contender Opera Ballo, while last time he bumped into the smart prospect Gethin, trained by Owen Burrows.

Talked about in Derby terms prior to that race, Saddadd isn't going to prove up to that level but he's a well-made colt who looks a potentially useful handicapper in the making and offers a bit of value in a well-contested affair.

Whichever way this goes, the race is always one to keep a close eye on and it should throw up plenty of winners as the year progresses.

Recommended Bet Back Saddadd to Win 14:00 Newbury SBK 5/1

As mentioned at the start of this piece, the Lockinge is a belting renewal and cases can be made for plenty of the nine-strong field.

Dancing Gemini is prominent in the betting and he's looked better than ever in winning both starts this season, though I have my doubts as to whether he's quite as good as those two wins make him seem, and he's taking on top class opposition in the shape of Rosallion and Notable Speech.

Those two traded blows as three-year-olds and it's last season's 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech who makes most appeal.

He beat Rosallion into second that day, showing a potent turn of foot in the process, and I'm not convinced he was right when Hannon's colt convincingly reversed that form at Royal Ascot next time, as he showed when winning the Sussex Stakes afterwards.

He also had valid excuses for a pair of subsequent 2024 defeats, not really relishing the ground in the Moulin at Longchamp, while he might have just had enough for the year when only third in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

The Appleby team are in flying form at the moment and Notable Speech will get the fast ground he thrives on, so he looks the value bet at 4/15.00.