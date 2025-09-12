Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing on Doncaster St Leger day
Get the best bets from Betfair horse racing experts as the ITV Racing cameras visit Doncaster for St Leger day and head to Chester on Saturday...
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Doncaster St Leger day
Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight
Best bet for the season's final classic and much more
Tips from Katie Midwinter, Mark Milligan and Alan Dudman
Tips Summary
|Race
|Tipster
|Tip
|Odds
|13:15 Doncaster
|Alan Dudman
|Treble Tree
|Win @ 9/43.25
|13:50 Doncaster
|Mark Milligan
|Oxagon
|Win @ 6/42.50
|14:25 Doncaster
|Mark Milligan
|Addison Grey
|E/W @ 7/18.00
|14:40 Chester
|Katie Midwinter
|Zoffee
|E/W @ 13/27.50
|15:00 Doncaster
|Katie Midwinter
|Room Service
|E/W @ 13/27.50
|15:40 Doncaster
|Mark Milligan
|Scandanavia
|Win @ 6/42.50
Saturday horse racing tips and insight
13:15 Doncaster - Alan Dudman: Treble Tee can improve again
Treble Tee (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 1-4622
A max field of 22 are due for the opening 13:15 PJ Towey Construction Handicap over 1m at Doncaster to open St Leger day and a couple at bigger prices were under consideration. But I've plumped for Treble Tee for the Crisfords.
This three-year-old has presumably been a handful to train as he had wind surgery and was subsequently gelded earlier in the summer. Since the return he has posted two improved efforts in good handicaps, but he's had headgear on for both.
There was absolutely nothing wrong with the piece of form when second to Big Leader recently in the Thirsk Summer Cup, and Big Leader for Geoff Oldroyd is a horse I rate highly.
13:50 Doncaster - Mark Milligan: Gosden Colt looks highly promising
Oxagon (Fr)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 51
It was a bit of wrench to desert Gewan given he did us a favour in the Acomb at York last time. However, he's much shorter in the betting this time around and arguably faces a tougher task in trying to get the better of the highly promising Oxagon.
John & Thady Gosden's son of Frankel was in need of the experience when only fifth on debut at Newmarket, but he put that well behind him on his next start, streaking well clear of a subsequent winner at Sandown. That win was validated by the timefigure and Oxagon looks a colt of some potential who shaped as if every inch a Group performer in the making last time.
14:25 Doncaster - Mark Milligan: Addison Grey can buck trend
Addison Grey
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Clive Cox
- F: 1-7131
Air Force One definitely has a big handicap in him, but I prefer the claims of the year-younger Addison Grey, who's very low mileage in sprinting terms.
Three-year-olds don't have the best recent record in this race (Oxted the only winner from that age group in the last 20-odd years or so) but I'm hopeful this one can buck that trend. Clive Cox's speedster quickened nicely to win a lesser race than this at Newmarket last time and he's still open to stacks of improvement, while a mark of 93 looks more than workable.
With five places available on the Sportsbook, an each-way interest is recommended.
Listen to Racing...Only Bettor new episode
14:40 Chester - Katie Midwinter: Back track specialist to challenge
Zoffee
- J: Kevin Stott
- T: Hugo Palmer
- F: 100940-30
Last year's Chester Cup winner Zoffee is only 3lb higher than when recording his previous success on the Roodee, and is only 1lb above his mark when a creditable fourth in this contest twelve months ago.
On that occasion, the likeable grey was held up and forced wide when mounting his challenge around the home turn, having made swift headway from the rear. The eventual first two, Spirit Mixer and Mr Escobar, had already gone for home, having enjoyed a more favourable passage in the closing stages, but Zoffee stuck to the task well, putting in another good performance at the track.
15:00 Chester - Katie Midwinter: Back Room Service to deliver
Room Service (Ire)
- J: Tom Eaves
- T: Kevin Ryan
- F: 61021-428
The four-year-old colt Room Service is equipped with first-time cheekpieces which could allow him to concentrate better during his races. He often has too much to do late on, with plenty of ground to make up on his rivals in the closing stages which can cost him a victory.
This season, he has featured in Group Three contests won by Ten Bob Tony and Quinalt respectively, finishing with a flourish on both occasions particularly when second in the Criterion Stakes at York.
The softer ground plus the addition of headgear could see him return to the winners' enclosure at a venue where he is unbeaten. He won at this meeting two years ago, beating Dragon Leader to land the valuable two-year-old contest and claimed Listed honours here last November.
15:40 Doncaster - Mark Milligan: Back Scandinavia for St Leger glory
Scandinavia had something of a luckless trip in the Queens Vase at Royal Ascot but bolted up in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket after that, before taking the scalp of older horses in the Goodwood Cup. He'll have no issues dropping back to this sort of trip after that and I like the booking of Tom Marquand for the ride, who is just about the best around at the moment in my opinion.
Marquand has yet to ride a winner for Ballydoyle, but I'm expecting him to put that right here and provide his trainer with a ninth victory in the race.
Now read Saturday ITV Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back 16/1 shot for Portland glory on Doncaster St Leger day
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
