Saturday ITV Tips: Mark Milligan's four to back to Doncaster and Chester

Mark has four selections on St Leger day

Scandinavia the best bet in the big one

Exciting juvenile heads trio of other fancies

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor St Leger and ITV racing preview

There's a cracking day of racing on ITV on Saturday and we'll get a quartet of bets underway with the 7f Group 2 Champagne Stakes, where it was a bit of wrench to desert Gewan given he did us a favour in the Acomb at York last time.

However, he's much shorter in the betting this time around and arguably faces a tougher task in trying to get the better of the highly promising Oxagon.

John & Thady Gosden's son of Frankel was in need of the experience when only fifth on debut at Newmarket, but he put that well behind him on his next start, streaking well clear of a subsequent winner at Sandown.

That win was validated by the timefigure and Oxagon looks a colt of some potential who shaped as if every inch a Group performer in the making last time.

Recommended Bet Back Oxagon to win 13:50 Doncaster SBK 6/4

As usual, the 5.5f Portland Handicap is fiendishly competitive, but there are a couple who potentially haven't fully shown their hands to the handicapper and they could be the pair to concentrate on.

Air Force One has run only at York since moving from Ireland to the Geoff Oldroyd stable, but he's been hard to fault in those 4 starts, winning once and running really well in defeat there on his last 2 starts.

He definitely has a big handicap in him, but I prefer the claims of the year-younger Addison Grey, who's very low mileage in sprinting terms.

Three-year-olds don't have the best recent record in this race (Oxted the only winner from that age group in the last 20-odd years or so) but I'm hopeful this one can buck that trend. Clive Cox's speedster quickened nicely to win a lesser race than this at Newmarket last time and he's still open to stacks of improvement, while a mark of 93 looks more than workable.

With five places available on the Sportsbook, an each-way interest is recommended.

Recommended Bet Back Addison Grey, each-way, in 14:25 Doncaster SBK 7/1

Over at Chester, we switch from the sprinters to the stayers and I'm taking Irish raider Ndaawi to land this 2m handicap under Cieren Fallon. Gordon Elliott's five year-old has been lightly raced on the flat since joining the stable from Andrew Balding, making just two starts on the level in 2024.

He confirmed himself in fine heart at the end of July, though, when he bagged the Galway Hurdle, passing the post second but awarded the race in the stewards' room after suffering interference.

Connections suggested afterwards that he may return to the flat following that race and it looks significant he's been given a bit of break since then given that he goes really well fresh. Ndaawi's draw in stall four looks ideal and that should enable Fallon to pick up an ideal position on one who tends to be quite tactically versatile.

Recommended Bet Back Ndaawi to win 14:40 Chester SBK 7/2

Doncaster stages the final Classic of the season and typically Aidan O'briend holds a strong hand, fielding Derby winner Lambourn, the improving Scandinavia and the lightly-raced Stay true.

Lambourn just about sets the standard on his Epsom form and followed that up with a win in the Irish equivalent, before proving rather disappointing when only fifth in the Great Voltigeur at York (Stay True one place ahead of him).

He did appear to be carrying a bit of condition that day and may not have been spot on, but I'd still like to have seen him run a bit better and I prefer the claims of Scandinavia, who has been rapidly on the upgrade of late.

The selection had something of a luckless trip in the Queens Vase at Royal Ascot but bolted up in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket after that, before taking the scalp of older horses in the Goodwood Cup. He'll have no issues dropping back to this sort of trip after that and I like the booking of Tom Marquand for the ride, who is just about the best around at the moment in my opinion.

Marquand has yet to ride a winner for Ballydoyle, but I'm expecting him to put that right here and provide his trainer with a ninth victory in the race.