Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 50/1 Doncaster fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Chester specialist can strike in staying contest

Joseph O'Brien holds a strong hand at Leopardstown

Grey represents value in the Irish Champions Stakes

Three-year-old colt Tropical Storm hasn't been seen to best effect in recent runs since being sent handicapping, but has had excuses and is capable of better from his current rating of 99.

The Andrew Balding-trained contender displayed plenty of talent as a juvenile, placing in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot before claiming Listed success on the Knavesmire, beating a subsequent Breeders' Cup winner in Magnum Force. He also finished a creditable fourth in the Flying Childers Stakes here to Aesterius in the final start of his debut campaign.

This year, the son of Eqtidaar proved he has trained on by beating subsequent winner Star Of Mehmas, now rated 102, to win another Listed contest at York, before being upped into Group One company when

failing to make an impression in the hugely competitive King Charles III Stakes.

Whilst he hasn't had any luck in handicaps as of yet, Tropical Storm remains unexposed in this sphere and could make it third time lucky under an in-form Oisin Murphy.

Recommended Bet Back Tropical Storm E/W in 14:25 Doncaster SBK 40/1

Equipped with a first-time visor, four-year-old gelding Seven Questions is far from a forlorn hope at odds of 50/151.00 in this sprint handicap. He is a capable performer on his day and has dropped 10lb since his opening start of the season, making each-way appeal at the weights.

Trained by Robert Cowell, the son of Kodiac hasn't been able to land a blow in six starts this term but was in good form for his former trainer George Scott this time last year, finishing a creditable fifth in a heavy ground Newbury Group Three behind a future July Cup winner in No Half Measures.

On that day, Seven Questions sported first-time blinkers, having previously won in first-time cheekpieces when landing the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket. First-time headgear has worked well in the past, and this addition of a visor could spark a resurgence in form.

Recommended Bet Back Seven Questions E/W in 14:25 Doncaster SBK 50/1

Last year's Chester Cup winner Zoffee is only 3lb higher than when recording his previous success on the Roodee, and is only 1lb above his mark when a creditable fourth in this contest twelve months ago.

On that occasion, the likeable grey was held up and forced wide when mounting his challenge around the home turn, having made swift headway from the rear. The eventual first two, Spirit Mixer and Mr Escobar, had already gone for home, having enjoyed a more favourable passage in the closing stages, but Zoffee stuck to the task well, putting in another good performance at the track.

Considering his previous course form, including a third-placed effort when attempting to retain his Chester Cup crown this year, Zoffee isn't a horse to ignore when appearing at the specialist track. He's a strong stayer who is on a workable mark, and he can strike once again for Hugo Palmer in familiar surroundings.

Recommended Bet Back Zoffee E/W in 14:40 Chester SBK 13/2

Recently gelded, Joseph O'Brien-trained Tribal Nation is one to note from a rating of 92 in this 7f handicap.

The three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett makes only his eighth appearance in this contest, a third in handicap company following a third-placed effort over a mile and a creditable sixth in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A maiden winner at Galway last autumn, Tribal Nation proved himself in heavy conditions at Ballybrit to now 102-rated Mississippi River and now 99-rated stablemate Omni Man, both of whom have franked the form, suggesting his current rating could prove lenient.

He went on to finish fifth to Henri Matisse in a Group Three at this venue in his return to action this term, and has shown enough ability with substance to his form to strike in this sphere.

One to note each-way under Dylan Browne McMonagle, Tribal Nation makes appeal and warrants serious consideration as he seeks a second career success in this competitive heat.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Nation E/W in 14:50 Leopardstown SBK 11/1

Experienced veteran I Am Superman has dropped to a rating of 87, 8lb below his previous winning handicap mark, which should allow him to put in a competitive effort under 3lb claimer Jamie Powell in this contest. He was no match for Dance Night Andday twelve months ago but is rated 9lb lower this time around and has been able to make the frame on a couple of occasions this year.

His recent efforts have provided hope that a return to the winners' enclosure is within the nine-year-old's capabilities, with a couple of promising efforts at the Curragh following a creditable fifth at Cork earlier in the summer, and he was only a length-and-a-half behind Love Billy Boy in a Naas handicap in the spring when outrunning odds of 33/134.00.

Trained by Michael O'Callaghan, I Am Superman has plenty of class on his day and shouldn't be discounted. He has proven to still retain plenty of ability and has been given a chance at the weights from a workable mark.

Recommended Bet Back I Am Superman E/W in 14:50 Leopardstown SBK 14/1

Shadow Of Light could prove tough to beat should he be at his best in this Group Two contest, however, Room Service makes appeal as an each-way alternative, capable of making the frame and posing a threat for Kevin Ryan.

The four-year-old colt is equipped with first-time cheekpieces which could allow him to concentrate better during his races. He often has too much to do late on, with plenty of ground to make up on his rivals in the closing stages which can cost him a victory.

This season, he has featured in Group Three contests won by Ten Bob Tony and Quinalt respectively, finishing with a flourish on both occasions particularly when second in the Criterion Stakes at York.

The softer ground plus the addition of headgear could see him return to the winners' enclosure at a venue where he is unbeaten. He won at this meeting two years ago, beating Dragon Leader to land the valuable two-year-old contest and claimed Listed honours here last November.

This requires a further step up, but he appears to still be improving and there could be more to come from him. Room Service can make his presence felt and could be good enough to retain his unbeaten tag at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Room Service E/W in 15:00 Doncaster SBK 13/2

Three-year-old colt Omni Man was hugely impressive in landing a Goodwood handicap on his penultimate start, and, although unable to build on that effort when featuring in a Deauville contest in his latest outing, could pose a threat in this Group Three.

On his return to action this season, the son of Invincible Spirit finished a close third to now 102-rated Mississippi River, with Zahrann, a subsequent Group Three and Listed winner who is now rated 111, just ahead in third. He then finished second to Jagged Edge, who has franked the form, in a mile maiden at Cork, before shedding his maiden tag in convincing fashion at Roscommon.

At Royal Ascot, Omni Man was sent off at odds of 11/112.00 for the King George V Stakes in which he was able to achieve a fifth-placed finish behind subsequent Group Three winner Merchant, now rated 25lb higher on a mark of 115, with subsequent Irish Derby second Serious Contender, now rated 116, filling the runner-up spot.

There's plenty of substance to Omni Man's form and he could prove better than his current mark of 99 reflects. The €110,000 breeze-up purchase is completely unexposed in this company, and remains open to any amount of improvement having already shown to possess plenty of ability.

There could be plenty of further progression to come from Omni Man, who represents value at odds of 33/134.00.

Recommended Bet Back Omni Man E/W in 15:50 Leopardstown SBK 33/1

The Irish Champion Stakes is set to be a thrilling contest once again this year. Whilst Delacroix sets the standard at the head of the market, John Joseph Murphy-trained White Birch is a formidable contender who shouldn't be discounted under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The five-year-old grey convincingly beat Auguste Rodin to Group One glory last year, landing a third successive Group level victory before a 344-day absence. He returned with a neck defeat to Los Angeles at the Curragh in May, when entitled to improve for the run, before finishing an unfortunate fourth in the Tattersalls Gold Cup to the same rival in a performance that could be upgraded as he struggled to find a favourable passage through the race.

Yet to be seen to best effect this term, White Birch is a talented performer who should be fresher than a few of his busier rivals. He brings excellent form into the race from his previous campaign, and should thrive in softer conditions having proven himself on heavy ground in the past.

A price of 15/28.50 appears generous for a horse with his profile, and White Birch could provide a small surprise in this quality Group One.