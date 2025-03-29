Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Doncaster and Kempton

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Doncaster and Kempton

The 2025 Flat season commences at Doncaster today and in the nine-runner Listed race at 15:00 Liberty Lane is well-fancied to win for trainer Karl Burke, who has a particularly good record at this meeting.

Liberty Lane is a course and distance winner who hasn't finished out of the top three in his last three starts, and today you can back him to finish in the top three again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Katie Midwinter: "The Brocklesby Stakes is always an intriguing contest for the juveniles in which plenty of youngsters will be written into various notebooks with a look towards the rest of the season. Without any form to go on, a look at the pedigree and profile of a horse is required and one who makes appeal in both of those departments is Justice Twice.

"The young filly is a daughter of Inns Of Court, the son of a top sire of sires in Invincible Spirit. The stallion, who was a Group Two winner over 5f, achieved a 25 percent strike-rate with winners-to-runners from his first crop, with a number of his most successful progeny winning on debut including now 106-rated The Strikin Viking, 105-rated Ziggy's Dream, 100-rated Anshoda plus useful performers Layla Liz and Tropical Island.

"Justice Twice is out of Dubawi mare Second Life, who was a winner over an extended mile and is from the family of multiple Group One winner Fantastic Light. There is class in the pedigree and, whilst there's the potential for a longer distance to suit considering her dam's side of the family, her sire has produced a number of powerful sprinting types which would suggest she can be effective over this minimum trip.

"Trainer Hilal Kobeissi, who has sent out a couple of recent winners, has saddled a winner, a second and two third-placed finishers from five runners at the track, which is another positive, and, at odds of 12/113.00, this debutante could be one to keep an eye on as she embarks on her racing career."

Recommended Bet Back Justice Twice E/W in 13:15 Doncaster SBK 12/1

Alan Dudman: "It's a case of being eased gently back into the Flat with 22 runners for the Spring Mile, but as tough as the puzzle for the 13:50 is, the Sportsbook are dangling six places each-way and I would be a fool to shun a pick for this.

"Our Havana has a couple of new things to try for Richard Fahey with a step up to 1m for the first time and arguably the toughest test to date of his fledging career, but he looks a horse with a good profile for a yard that tends to be forward historically.

"Fahey has won this race in the past with success in 2014 with Brae Hill and four of the last six winners have all had a prep from the All-Weather and Our Havana was last seen just two weeks ago at Southwell when he bolted up by 5L to get a penalty for this. He also comes into the age bracket as seven winners since Brae Hill's victory in 2014 have been four-year-olds.

"There was a quality that caught my eye when he made his return in December at Newcastle - his first run for 189 days. I recall the race all too well as I put him up in the column and travelled all over the winner, but lost out into second and hit 1.412/5 in-running. His was keen early and that told.

"But he has built up some good performances this winter, and last time out at Southwell he tore apart a completely inferior field. So much was the confidence the jockey Oisin Orr had in him, he had enough of the dawdle of an early pace and decided to make it himself, and it was "goodnight Vienna". His final sectional of 11.88 was 0.58 quicker than the runner-up and Our Havana was not stopping.

"The penalty might not stop him either and I see him as a strong contender up in distance."

Recommended Bet Back Our Havana in the 13:50 at Doncaster E/W SBK 10/1

Mark Milligan: "Over at Doncaster, the Lincoln itself is the traditional opening day highlight, but we'll try to get a few quid in the coffers before then by backing a couple in the supporting races.

"James's Delight is a young sprinter who progressed through the ranks for Clive Cox last season and he is taken to make a winning return in the 6f listed Cammidge Trophy.

"The son of Invincible Army won a trio of handicaps from marks ranging from 88 to 102 before winning a listed race at Deauville in July and then running a fine second to Spycatcher in a Group3 at the same course in August.

"Given a shot in Group 1 company on Champions Day when last seen, he wasn't seen to best effect in finishing eighth there and is much better judged on his good form prior to that run.

"He could still make his mark at the top level this season and this contest looks an ideal starting point."

Recommended Bet Back James's Delight in the 14:25 Doncaster SBK 11/4

Katie Midwinter: "Making his second appearance following wind surgery on debut for Ian Williams, six-year-old gelding Real Dream makes appeal in the hands of capable 3lb claimer Joe Leavy, who has a 20 percent strike-rate when teaming up with the trainer.

"The son of Lope De Vega has run well on reappearance when making his return at the beginning of both of his previous two campaigns, defying a 325-day absence when beating Protected Guest over a mile-and-a-half at this venue two years ago, and performing with credit when second to Maxi King at Newmarket last year.

"Whilst he must overcome a 210-day break and a wide draw if he is to prevail in this contest, Real Dream has shown he can be effective when fresh and he's often held up at the rear of the field, too, which gives his rider an option of settling him at the back from stall 13.

"Odds of 22/123.00 appear generous for a horse who remains lightly raced for his age and has shown plenty of ability in his career so far. On his first run of his previous campaign, Real Dream was able to be competitive from a rating of 99 when finishing ahead of a subsequent Group Three runner-up, the now 109-rated Relentless Voyager, and had previously been narrowly beaten from the same mark in a Doncaster handicap, too.

"Whilst his most recent two starts left plenty to be desired, he has had a wind operation and been given plenty of time off. This could be the time to catch him and he shouldn't be discounted, possessing plenty of class.

"Representing value at his current odds, Real Dream warrants consideration and can make the frame if on a going day."

Recommended Bet Back Real Dream E/W in 14:40 Kempton SBK 22/1

Mark Milligan: "Owner Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum appears to hold a strong hand in the 1m listed Doncaster Mile, with both Botanical and Liberty Lane lining up for him.

"Karl Burke's Liberty Lane had a fine 2024, winning the Cambridgeshire in good style before finishing his season back on the Rowley Mile with a runner-up finish to Lead Artist in the Group 3 Darley Stakes.

"He looks the type to progress in patter company this season and I don't oppose him lightly but I'm hoping his owner-mate Botanical has just as much progression to come in 2025.

"Trained by Roger Varian prior to the high-profile split between himself and Sheikh Obaid, Botanical is now in the care of George Boughey and is partnered by that trainer's new stable jockey Billy Louhgnane.

"Second in the John Smith's Cup on his final outing for Varian in July, Botanical took his form up a notch on his sole start for Boughey in 2024 start, going down by only a short-head to Novus at Goodwood in September.

"Versatile as regards conditions, the selection has also had a breathing operation since than which could eke out a little more from him."

Recommended Bet Back Botanical in the 15:00 Doncaster SBK 10/3

Kevin Blake: "Moving on from that largely fruitless distillation process, the one I've come down on is the Julie Camacho-trained Lattam. The six-year-old has only had 15 starts in his life which hints that he might take a bit of minding, but he has already been a fine soldier for his connections in races of this type.

"The son of Lope De Vega burst onto the big-race scene when coming from a seemingly impossible position to get up in the final stride to win the Irish Lincolnshire at the Curragh in 2023 on what was just his fifth career start and seasonal reappearance. While he perhaps hasn't driven on as well as that memorable effort suggested he might, he continued to pay his way for William Haggas prior to changing hands for 50,000gns in October 2023 and joining Julie Camacho.

"Now, we aren't in the full-time business of mind reading, but I would go a short price that Camacho very much had "Lincoln horse" written across his catalogue page the day she bought him and has duly campaigned him that way.

"Making his debut for his new connections in this race last year, he ran a huge race to finish second to Mr Professor off a mark of 95. While his two runs after that weren't as good, he was freshened up before once again underlining how good he is when fresh when finishing an excellent second in the Balmoral Handicap on the British Champions Day at Ascot despite not getting the clearest of runs.

"While we have to take his race fitness on trust, his record when fresh speaks for itself. Indeed, Timeform made special mention of how well he looked prior to making his return in this race last year. We can't know for sure that his preparation for it has gone as well this season as it did last year, but we can be as sure as we can be that Julie Camacho will have done her utmost to get him here in the best possible shape.

"He is the type that will always need luck in running given his hold-up style, but Betfair are offering no less than six places and that provides a strong level of insurance for bettors in the event that things don't drop quite right for him on the day. All being well, Lady Luck will smile on Lattam and he'll thank her by running a very big race."