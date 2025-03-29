Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Lattam to take the Lincoln at 10/1

Mark has four bets on ITV on Saturday

The 2025 Flat season commences at Doncaster today and in the nine-runner Listed race at 15:00 Liberty Lane is well-fancied to win for trainer Karl Burke, who has a particularly good record at this meeting.

Liberty Lane is a course and distance winner who hasn't finished out of the top three in his last three starts, and today you can back him to finish in the top three again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

The flat turf season is back on Saturday and there's excellent action from Doncaster's Lincoln meeting on ITV, while that is ably supported by a good all-weather card from Kempton.

We'll start at Kempton, where Kamoo has been put in favourite for the 2m Queen's Prize Handicap under the eye-catching jockey booking of William Buick.

He comes here on the back of a breathing operation returning from 169 days off but backers will be taking something of a leap of faith in siding with him given he was beaten a total of over 100 lengths in his final two 2024 starts.

He could well bounce back for his shrewd trainer, but he's not for me at the prices and I prefer the claims of Andrew Balding's Who's Glen.

Balding has his team in good form and this one shaped last season as though a step up to 2m would be right in his wheelhouse as a four-year-old and there could well be more to come from him as he tackles that trip for the first time.

A winner in heavy ground at Chester on his penultimate start, stamina looks to be Who's Glen's forte and there's no reason why he can't further progress this season, particularly as this will be just his eighth career start.

Recommended Bet Back Who's Glen in the 14:05 Kempton SBK 7/2

Over at Doncaster, the Lincoln itself is the traditional opening day highlight, but we'll try to get a few quid in the coffers before then by backing a couple in the supporting races.

James's Delight is a young sprinter who progressed through the ranks for Clive Cox last season and he is taken to make a winning return in the 6f listed Cammidge Trophy.

The son of Invincible Army won a trio of handicaps from marks ranging from 88 to 102 before winning a listed race at Deauville in July and then running a fine second to Spycatcher in a Group3 at the same course in August.

Given a shot in Group 1 company on Champions Day when last seen, he wasn't seen to best effect in finishing eighth there and is much better judged on his good form prior to that run.

He could still make his mark at the top level this season and this contest looks an ideal starting point.

Recommended Bet Back James's Delight in the 14:25 Doncaster SBK 11/4

Owner Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum appears to hold a strong hand in the 1m listed Doncaster Mile, with both Botanical and Liberty Lane lining up for him.

Karl Burke's Liberty Lane had a fine 2024, winning the Cambridgeshire in good style before finishing his season back on the Rowley Mile with a runner-up finish to Lead Artist in the Group 3 Darley Stakes.

He looks the type to progress in patter company this season and I don't oppose him lightly but I'm hoping his owner-mate Botanical has just as much progression to come in 2025.

Trained by Roger Varian prior to the high-profile split between himself and Sheikh Obaid, Botanical is now in the care of George Boughey and is partnered by that trainer's new stable jockey Billy Louhgnane.

Second in the John Smith's Cup on his final outing for Varian in July, Botanical took his form up a notch on his sole start for Boughey in 2024 start, going down by only a short-head to Novus at Goodwood in September.

Versatile as regards conditions, the selection has also had a breathing operation since than which could eke out a little more from him.

Recommended Bet Back Botanical in the 15:00 Doncaster SBK 10/3

The Lincoln itself is always a tricky puzzle to solve form a draw/pace perspective but at least this year there appears to be a fair spread of pace across the track, which may help to a degree.

Fortunately, we have six places on the Sportsbook which gives us a solid go from an each-way perspective and I'm hoping Julie

Camacho's Lattam can go well given he has proven form in similar big fields.

He is actually a previous Lincoln winner of sorts, having taken the 2023 Irish Lincolnshire when in the care of previous trainer William Haggas, defeating 26 other runners there.

Lattam has run some fine races for his current trainer too, though has yet to win a race for her, something I'm hoping he'll put that right this season.

He posted two good runner-up finishes last season, including when second in this race behind Mr Professor off a mark of 95, and I'm taking him to go one better this time around from just 2lb higher.

Clearly proven fresh and with an ability to navigate large fields, Lattam looks a solid each-way proposition at 10/111.00.