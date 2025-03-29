Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Whip looks a Lincoln cracker in Doncaster 132/1 double

Six places for each-way bets on the Sportsbook for Doncaster 13:50 and 15:35

It's a case of being eased gently back into the Flat with 22 runners for the Spring Mile, but as tough as the puzzle for the 13:50 is, the Sportsbook are dangling six places each-way and I would be a fool to shun a pick for this.

Our Havana has a couple of new things to try for Richard Fahey with a step up to 1m for the first time and arguably the toughest test to date of his fledging career, but he looks a horse with a good profile for a yard that tends to be forward historically.

Fahey has won this race in the past with success in 2014 with Brae Hill and four of the last six winners have all had a prep from the All-Weather and Our Havana was last seen just two weeks ago at Southwell when he bolted up by 5L to get a penalty for this. He also comes into the age bracket as seven winners since Brae Hill's victory in 2014 have been four-year-olds.

There was a quality that caught my eye when he made his return in December at Newcastle - his first run for 189 days. I recall the race all too well as I put him up in the column and travelled all over the winner, but lost out into second and hit 1.412/5 in-running. His was keen early and that told.

But he has built up some good performances this winter, and last time out at Southwell he tore apart a completely inferior field. So much was the confidence the jockey Oisin Orr had in him, he had enough of the dawdle of an early pace and decided to make it himself, and it was "goodnight Vienna". His final sectional of 11.88 was 0.58 quicker than the runner-up and Our Havana was not stopping.

The penalty might not stop him either and I see him as a strong contender up in distance.

Recommended Bet Back Our Havana in the 13:50 at Doncaster E/W SBK 10/1

A horse I was hoping was going to get in for the Lincoln hasn't in Tribal Chief, and a similar sort of type with the way he travels is Whip Cracker, who again is in the pot for an each-way bet with the kind Sportsbook offering six places.

I am hoping he might drift a little too from his 11/112.00 price.

Whip Cracker was sent off 9/43.25 favourite for the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton and it was a perfectly good return after a break of 146 days and you'd think there is improvement to come. Backers no doubt would have been disappointed at Wolves, but we should treat the run as the name suggests, ergo a trial.

He seemed to travel well enough off the pace, but it's a sharp test into those bends and the winner Symbol Of Light received an excellent ride from the front, where as Whip Cracker had a bit of work on before the turn and was rousted to get into contention for a late running-on fourth.

That run should tee him up perfectly and a big field handicap is something his trainer Richard Hughes appears to not be fazed by as he threw him into the Britannia last term but the rapid ground looked against him that day. Timeform had it like a road ie "firm".

He finished just behind Bolster at Newbury in a decent handicap last term and still lightly-raced, his mark has fallen a little and as a four-year-old with a smooth travelling style, he ought to run well even with a little cut in the ground as he has enough form on soft and heavy.

Recommended Bet Back Whip Cracker in the 15:35 at Doncaster E/W SBK 11/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double at Doncaster E/W six places each SBK 132/1

