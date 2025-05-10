Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newmarket and more

Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight

New Betfair tipster Sam Turner's best bets for ITV racing

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

7 Patriotik (Fr) J: Isabel Williams

Isabel Williams T: Evan Williams

Evan Williams F: 2/25U2813- SBK 9/1

EXC 11.5

Sam Turner: "With the likes of Thank You Ma'am, Tiny Tetley and My Bobby Dazzler in the field, this handicap looks set to be a fast and furious affair and that set up could suit the patiently-ridden Patriotik who ideally needs a true gallop to produce his best.

"Put away for this event following another highly creditable effort in a well-contested Uttoxeter handicap last time, the six-year-old remains unexposed over staying trips on decent ground and should have conditions to his liking here.

"Of course, there is always a chance the front-runners won't come back in a race like this as Haydock's contours can often lend themselves to pacesetters getting loose on the lead, however Patriotik usually travels strongly in his races and was reported to have enjoyed the drying ground at Doncaster when scoring snugly on his penultimate start.

"His stable also target this fixture having won the Swinton Hurdle a number of times in recent years so a 56-day break from Uttoxeter suggests a plan and not an after thought."

Recommended Bet Back Patriotik each-way, 4 places SBK 9/1

Sam Turner: "This feature handicap is another which looks sure to be run at a breakneck gallop with Givemefive, Welsh Charmer and confirmed trailblazer Our Champ all likely to ensure a genuine pace.

"The application of cheekpieces and more forceful riding tactics have certainly seen Givemefive turn around his season which looked to be stalling post Christmas after a promising start to the campaign.

"From a handicapping perspective he has a lot more on his plate than when conceding weight to Got Grey (soundly beaten since) here last time so is reluctantly overlooked.

"Preference instead is for Dance And Glance who might not have track experience or that of a big field of handicappers, but what he does has is a very workable handicap mark which should have been raised significantly more than it was (1lb) for an unfortunate defeat at Bangor on his handicap bow last month.

"The son of Passing Glance could arguably have won that day, but he will have learned plenty from the defeat and trainer Anthony Honeyball calls on the services of Harry Cobden which is another positive.

"The duo have teamed up on 90 occasions in the past decade, with Cobden riding 23 winners for a strike rate in excess of 25 per cent. Those are terrific numbers and hopefully the succes can continue in the north west this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Dance And Glance, each-way SBK 11/1

Katie Midwinter: "A four-year-old son of Siyouni, No Retreat has been seen to great effect in the United Arab Emirates over the winter into the spring, performing well at Abu Dhabi and Meydan.

"Formerly trained by Roger Varian, for whom he was narrowly beaten in both of his first two starts, No Retreat made the switch to Fawzi Abdulla Nass earlier this year, finishing second twice to Folk Festival before recording success when flashing plenty of speed to beat Warsong, then when a neck second to Silver Sword.

"Although the handicapper hasn't missed his recent efforts in warmer climes, he is only 3lb higher than when narrowly beaten on his latest start and has been gelded since, which could allow him to show further improvement.

"This is only his eighth career start and conditions should suit perfectly. A horse on an upward trajectory, No Retreat won't surrender and will be running on strongly late on, possessing enough speed to win over 7f, but able to see out a mile well, too.

"At a price of 9/110.00, No Retreat can pose a threat back in Britain under Callum Shepherd."

Recommended Bet Back No Retreat, each-way, 5 places SBK 9/1

Alan Dudman: "The interesting runner here is Stay True - one start and one win. He looks very much a stayer judged on his Leopardstown debut win over 1m2f 31 days ago and by Galileo. He looked all over a Galileo, with all the hallmarks, as the great line of the sire is coming to its end.

"O'Brien mentioned post-race he was still a bit of a baby and said Moore spoke about targeting some of the trials. He would need to be supplemented for Epsom as he doesn't hold an entry but he does have one in the Irish version, and 1m4f he'd get standing on his head. At Leopardstown he was under pressure and pushed along before the turn, but his Galileo good mind came into play down the straight and his finishing effort was excellent.

"Puppet Master's sole win on soft and more exposed profile gives me enough to go with Stay True, and we can keep the Galileo flame burning for now.

Recommended Bet Back Stay True SBK 9/4

Timeform: "Turquino was a 100,000 guineas purchase as a yearling and he made an impressive start to his career at Southwell in March, beating some fair rivals handsomely, overcoming clear signs of inexperience to be readily on top at the line.

"Turquino built on that initial experience as expected when improving a chunk to follow up under a penalty at Newcastle later in March, greenness still very much apparent, but he saw out the longer trip well to get the better of a more experienced rival for whom things went ideally.

"How strong he was at the line suggests he is a horse who has plenty more to offer and he's likely been saved since with a turf campaign in mind. He has an excellent pedigree, is a nice type physically, and is very much one to follow now entering handicaps from a mark of 86, which may well underestimate him quite a bit."

Recommended Bet Back Turquino SBK 2/1

Katie Midwinter: "Kodiac filly Cradle Of Love is another to consider in the 7f handicap at Lingfield, making her second start for Ollie Sangster in the hands of Richard Kingscote. She couldn't make much of an impression when fourth on debut for her new yard, but stayed on and should improve for the outing following a 142-day break.

"Formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien, Cradle Of Love displayed some ability as a juvenile, including when third to subsequent Listed winner Usdi Atohi, who is now rated 95, and now 101-rated California Dreamer, subsequently placed in a Group Two and Group Three, on debut at Dundalk, then when beaten by Unexpected Issues in a Navan maiden, beaten only three-quarter-of-a-length by runner-up Heavens Gate, now rated 106 after a Group Three victory.

"It's too early to give up on this filly although she is an 11-race maiden, as she has shown a good enough level of form to suggest she can progress beyond a rating of 77. There should be further improvement to come from Cradle Of Love, who makes each-way appeal at odds of 9/110.00."