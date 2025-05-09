Horse Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies an Irish raider to prove a Thorne in layers' side

Irish raider fancied to strike for Doyle in Victoria Cup

Dance can floor Swinton foes for in-form combination

Patriotik to pounce and pocket opener with conditions to suit

With the likes of Thank You Ma'am, Tiny Tetley and My Bobby Dazzler in the field, this handicap looks set to be a fast and furious affair and that set up could suit the patiently-ridden Patriotik who ideally needs a true gallop to produce his best.

Put away for this event following another highly creditable effort in a well-contested Uttoxeter handicap last time, the six-year-old remains unexposed over staying trips on decent ground and should have conditions to his liking here.

Of course, there is always a chance the front-runners won't come back in a race like this as Haydock's contours can often lend themselves to pacesetters getting loose on the lead, however Patriotik usually travels strongly in his races and was reported to have enjoyed the drying ground at Doncaster when scoring snugly on his penultimate start.

His stable also target this fixture having won the Swinton Hurdle a number of times in recent years so a 56-day break from Uttoxeter suggests a plan and not an after thought.

Recommended Bet Back Patriotik each-way, 4 places, in 13:00 Haydock SBK 9/1

This feature handicap is another which looks sure to be run at a breakneck gallop with Givemefive, Welsh Charmer and confirmed trailblazer Our Champ all likely to ensure a genuine pace.

The application of cheekpieces and more forceful riding tactics have certainly seen Givemefive turn around his season which looked to be stalling post Christmas after a promising start to the campaign.

From a handicapping perspective he has a lot more on his plate than when conceding weight to Got Grey (soundly beaten since) here last time so is reluctantly overlooked.

Preference instead is for Dance And Glance who might not have track experience or that of a big field of handicappers, but what he does has is a very workable handicap mark which should have been raised significantly more than it was (1lb) for an unfortunate defeat at Bangor on his handicap bow last month.

The son of Passing Glance could arguably have won that day, but he will have learned plenty from the defeat and trainer Anthony Honeyball calls on the services of Harry Cobden which is another positive.

The duo have teamed up on 90 occasions in the past decade, with Cobden riding 23 winners for a strike rate in excess of 25 per cent. Those are terrific numbers and hopefully the succes can continue in the north west this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Dance And Glance, each-way, 5 places, in 13:35 Haydock SBK 11/1

Hollie Doyle has enjoyed some magical days at Ascot: Glen Shiel providing her with a first Group 1 win in 2020 and Bradsell lifting the King's Stand Stakes three years later to name but two.

Victory for Gleneagle Bay wouldn't match those achievements, but they would be a major step forward for the career of trainer Stephen Thorne who is looking to establish himself in an industry increasingly dominated by the super power trainers.

The early signs have been encouraging for Thorne who has sent out 18 winners from just 94 runners since taking out a licence, with his training and placing of veterans Hightimeyouwon, Volatile Analyst and Harry's Bar arguably the most notable.

Gleneagle Bay is a different model as he is just five and has nearly had as many trainers as runs in a stop-start career which has seen him handled by Joseph O'Brien and Jack Davidson prior to joining Thorne.

The selection had raced three times in double-figure fields prior to being sent off a well-backed favourite for the Irish Lincolnshire on his second start for his new stable but still added a creditable fifth to promising form figures of 122.

He was a little too fresh and keen in the first time tongue tie and cheekpieces at the Curragh, but still ran encouragingly to finish six lengths behind Orandi who subsequently ran a blinder in the English Lincoln when third.

The third and fourth from the Curragh have both won since, while 11th home Ephesus has also obliged subsequently, over hurdles.

Hopefully, Doyle will find some cover in midfield to enjoy a nice tow into the race courtesy of likely pacesetters Metaverse, Mafnood and Ten Pounds and the drop back to seven furlongs should help a horse that often travels strongly finish off his race soundly.

Recommended Bet Back Gleneagle Bay, each-way, 5 places, in 14:40 Ascot SBK 8/1

A gelding operation and the first-time cheekpieces seemed to help focus Boston Run's mind on his comeback at today's venue and, in the circumstances, he did well to finish within a length-and-three-quarters of Sex On Fire.

His conqueror has since gone on to run with credit in another competitive handicap at Chester and the selection would arguably have finished closer but for being compromised by a wide draw in stall 10.

Jockey Rossa Ryan was forced to drop in and ride his mount patiently from that berth as the better drawn winner (stall two) enjoyed a comfortable midfield sit before kicking at the furlong marker.

To his credit Boston Run emerged much the best of those held up in rear and hopefully he can adopt a more prominent position here under Tom Marquand with expected front-runner Kirkdale inside him in stall seven.

Recommended Bet Back Boston Run to Win 14:45 Haydock SBK 7/2

