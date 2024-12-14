Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and Paul Nicholls' insight for Cheltenham and more

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Cheltenham and more

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Read Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight on his runners

Timeform Superboost

Paul Nicholls' Stage Star is a standing dish around Cheltenham and goes for the December Gold Cup today at 13:50. He's a three-time course and distance winner and is fancied to go well again today.

However, if you fancy he'll run well without winning then you can back him to finish in the top five at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 8/131.61. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners

Paul's Ditcheat Decs



It's quality over quantity this weekend for team Ditcheat with Caldwell Potter getting his first taste of the Cheltenham fences and a couple of live chances in the December Gold Cup on Saturday for Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/Bya3sTVymb -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 13, 2024

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Katie Midwinter: "Despite being well beaten when sent off the 11/82.38 favourite for a Listed Newbury contest when last seen, Ambiente Amigo could prove worth sticking with for James Owen and represents some value at odds of 6/17.00 under Harry Cobden.

"Her more fancied stablemate Lavender Hill Mob, equipped with first-time cheekpieces, must also bounce back from a below par effort when a beaten favourite, and, although he may be tough to beat, Ambiente Amigo makes the most appeal at the prices.

"Too keen when upped in class on only her second hurdling start recently, the Postponed filly lacked the zest she had shown on her penultimate start at Newcastle, in which she was able to put the race to bed in a matter of strides with her electric turn of foot.

"The acceleration was lacking on her subsequent start, however, and she was unable to quicken effectively as she had previously shown. The early energy zapping excursions were sure to affect her finishing effort, whilst the softer ground conditions were a disadvantage to a speedy filly who achieved black-type on the Flat.

"The hood is reapplied here, which should allow her to settle better, and, whilst her jumping must improve, she should keep progressing with experience. The yard has achieved plenty with Flat-bred horses, and this filly could have a bright future ahead of her.

"Entitled to improve for her recent outings over timber, Ambiente Amigo made such an impression in her sole hurdling win to date, she can be forgiven for one disappointing effort in which she had excuses. She can bounce back to form here, and prove she has the ability to compete at this level."

Paul Nicholls: "I've always believed he was going to be a useful staying chaser and he made a promising start at Chepstow two months ago when all of ours were needing their first run.

"He has improved nicely since then, continues to school well over fences and has a lovely each way chance."

Kevin Blake: "The five-year-old was one of the unexpected headline grabbers of the Dublin Racing Festival earlier this year when winning the Ryanair Handicap Chase as one of the very few British raiders at the meeting for Sophie Leech.

"Much has happened since then with him changing trainer twice, with Keiran Burke having him for one disappointing run at Ascot last month prior to him bizarrely switching to Dan Skelton and running again just a fortnight later. However, that run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup was far more promising, with him coming from a long way back to power home for fourth behind Il Ridoto."

Daryl Carter: "This can go to Forward Plan - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is expected to gain back-to-back victories following his low-key reappearance at Wincanton behind this column's winner, Al Dancer.

"Anthony Honeyball's runner notoriously needs his seasonal return, and he is taking the same path as he did before he landed this race last year. His second-time-out record reads 122, and he was firmly on the upgrade at the back end of last season, which included a remarkable finish at Kempton to peg back Al Dancer from an impossible position. That means it's easy to forgive his run at Wincanton, similar to last year.

"He is 12lb higher than winning this race last term, but he proved this rating was not beyond him at Aintree when third to Cruz Control in a strong race when things didn't go correctly for him, and he has a record outside of his reappearance with" good" in the going description of 32121229621. Drying ground conditions are firmly in his favour, and he ticks all the boxes with two efforts at this course, resulting in a win and a nose second.

"He has been aimed at this race, unlike second favourite Gaboriot, who was due to run over the national fences last week while most of these are exposed. He makes plenty of appeal, and if things fall correctly, he should be landing this race. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable."

Mark Milligan: "The 3m Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle is hardly the deepest race of its type, but it's an interesting puzzle to solve nonetheless and the market will probably revolve around the progressive Skyjack Hijack and Clondaw General.

"The former has progressed at a rate of knots, moving up from 0-100 handicaps to this sort of level by winning six on the spin.

"He's been better than ever in novice company on his last two starts at Exeter and Newcastle, though this will clearly be the acid test of his credentials.

"In contrast, Clondaw General is much less experienced but won his sole point in Ireland and scored nicely on hurdling debut at Worcester in October, though the form of that four-runner isn't anything to get too excited about.

"I'm prepared to take both on with the French-trained Jet Blue, who has stamina to prove having never gone this far but retains plenty of potential on his first start for the David Cottin yard.

"His form in his native country is some of the best on offer and he'll take plenty of beating if staying this longer trip.

"Jet Blue looks well worth chancing at 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook."

Katie Midwinter: "Fergal O'Brien-trained Greyval holds each-way claims under Johnny Burke in this extended two-and-a-half-mile mares' handicap hurdle.

"Still only a five-year-old, the daughter of The Grey Gatsby showed plenty of promise earlier in her career, finishing second to the talented Arclight on debut for the yard before reversing the form to claim Listed honours on only her second hurdling start at Doncaster.

"Although her form dipped during her second campaign, she has dropped to a mark of 114 and showed some of her old zest when finishing third at Wincanton last month. She was unsuited by the heavy conditions on her penultimate start, when a beaten favourite at Stratford in a run that was worth forgiving, and she should be able to pose a threat on a sounder surface once again.

"Capable of showing further progression still, Greyval is on a workable mark from 114 and should be staying on strongly in the finish. There should be no stamina concerns as she stayed on well over an extended 2m5f recently from the rear of the field, making up ground.

"Likely to be held up once again, should she travel comfortably into the race she can make late headway and pick off her rivals in the closing stages, bringing her stamina into play.

"Greyval has shown she possesses enough talent to win from her current rating, and is an enticing price at 14/115.00, with four places available."