Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Saturday Runners: Big chances with course lovers in December Gold Cup

Isaac des Obeaux continues to school well and has a lovely e/w chance

Stage Star has come on for seasonal debut and loves Cheltenham

Il Ridoto also loves Cheltenham and is in top form at home

Paul Nicholls' Stage Star is a standing dish around Cheltenham and goes for the December Gold Cup today at 13:50. He's a three-time course and distance winner and is fancied to go well again today.

I've always believed he was going to be a useful staying chaser and he made a promising start at Chepstow two months ago when all of ours were needing their first run.

He has improved nicely since then, continues to school well over fences and has a lovely each way chance.

I run two in this and I'm really struggling to split them and think they both have live chances. Stage Star made an encouraging return in the Old Roan at Aintree at a time when our horses were not fully wound up.

He is giving a stone to the winner that day and was beaten less than four lengths. There are a lot of positives for Stage Star who has definitely come on for the run, loves good ground and has a great record at Cheltenham.

He is a standing dish in these big handicaps at Cheltenham, was beaten a short head in this race a year ago and won the Paddy Power Gold Cup decisively a month ago despite being 3lbs out of the handicap.

He is 11lbs higher now so it is a bonus that Freddie Gingell can again claim 3lbs. Il Ridoto is seven, seems to be in top form at home and has worked really well in the past two weeks.

A combination of a six-month absence and some novicey errors took its toll on Isaac des Obeux when he weakened into fifth on his chasing debut at Chepstow in October, but he's entitled to progress with that effort under his belt (he has the Timeform 'small p' for improver).

Isaac des Obeaux was a useful hurdler and won twice in that sphere last season but he's a tall gelding and a chasing type on looks so seems likely to prove even better over fences. This is a competitive event and others hold more compelling claims on form - certainly chase form - but Isaac des Obeaux retains enough potential to make an impact.

