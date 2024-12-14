Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Saturday Runners: Big chances with course lovers in December Gold Cup

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul has three good chances in two races at Cheltenham on Saturday

Just the three runners for Paul Nicholls at Cheltenham on Saturday but the Betfair Ambassador has a big chance of winning the December Gold Cup with his pair of fancied runners...

Timeform Superboost

Paul Nicholls' Stage Star is a standing dish around Cheltenham and goes for the December Gold Cup today at 13:50. He's a three-time course and distance winner and is fancied to go well again today.

However, if you fancy he'll run well without winning then you can back him to finish in the top five at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 8/131.61. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsers or writers.

Recommended Bet

Back Stage Star to finish Top 5 in 13:50 Cheltenham

SBK1/1

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners

12:40 - Isaac Des Obeaux

I've always believed he was going to be a useful staying chaser and he made a promising start at Chepstow two months ago when all of ours were needing their first run.

He has improved nicely since then, continues to school well over fences and has a lovely each way chance.

13:50 - Stage Star

I run two in this and I'm really struggling to split them and think they both have live chances. Stage Star made an encouraging return in the Old Roan at Aintree at a time when our horses were not fully wound up.

He is giving a stone to the winner that day and was beaten less than four lengths. There are a lot of positives for Stage Star who has definitely come on for the run, loves good ground and has a great record at Cheltenham.

13:50 - Il Ridoto

He is a standing dish in these big handicaps at Cheltenham, was beaten a short head in this race a year ago and won the Paddy Power Gold Cup decisively a month ago despite being 3lbs out of the handicap.

He is 11lbs higher now so it is a bonus that Freddie Gingell can again claim 3lbs. Il Ridoto is seven, seems to be in top form at home and has worked really well in the past two weeks.

Timeform Verdict

12:40 - Isaac des Obeaux

A combination of a six-month absence and some novicey errors took its toll on Isaac des Obeux when he weakened into fifth on his chasing debut at Chepstow in October, but he's entitled to progress with that effort under his belt (he has the Timeform 'small p' for improver).

Isaac des Obeaux was a useful hurdler and won twice in that sphere last season but he's a tall gelding and a chasing type on looks so seems likely to prove even better over fences. This is a competitive event and others hold more compelling claims on form - certainly chase form - but Isaac des Obeaux retains enough potential to make an impact.

Now read more Horse Racing previews and tips here.

Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Paul Nicholls

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's two best bets for Friday at Doncaster

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Horse Racing Tips

Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated with a 'p' at the Curragh

  • Timeform
Action from Cartmel
Daily Racing Multiple

Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double

  • Alan Dudman
Doncaster Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor