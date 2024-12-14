Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Cheltenham from 6/1 to 14/1

It could be worth keeping the faith in this speedy juvenile

Reliable GA Law is impossible to ignore

Fergal O'Brien-trained filly makes appeal at enticing odds

Despite being well beaten when sent off the 11/82.38 favourite for a Listed Newbury contest when last seen, Ambiente Amigo could prove worth sticking with for James Owen and represents some value at odds of 6/17.00 under Harry Cobden.

Her more fancied stablemate Lavender Hill Mob, equipped with first-time cheekpieces, must also bounce back from a below par effort when a beaten favourite, and, although he may be tough to beat, Ambiente Amigo makes the most appeal at the prices.

Too keen when upped in class on only her second hurdling start recently, the Postponed filly lacked the zest she had shown on her penultimate start at Newcastle, in which she was able to put the race to bed in a matter of strides with her electric turn of foot.

The acceleration was lacking on her subsequent start, however, and she was unable to quicken effectively as she had previously shown. The early energy zapping excursions were sure to affect her finishing effort, whilst the softer ground conditions were a disadvantage to a speedy filly who achieved black-type on the Flat.

The hood is reapplied here, which should allow her to settle better, and, whilst her jumping must improve, she should keep progressing with experience. The yard has achieved plenty with Flat-bred horses, and this filly could have a bright future ahead of her.

Entitled to improve for her recent outings over timber, Ambiente Amigo made such an impression in her sole hurdling win to date, she can be forgiven for one disappointing effort in which she had excuses. She can bounce back to form here, and prove she has the ability to compete at this level.

Generally a reliable type at Prestbury Park in similar contests, Ga Law makes the most appeal from a mark of 156, having been beaten only by the well-handicapped, reopposing Il Ridoto when last seen in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. He put in a gallant effort in defeat, sticking to the task well up the hill as he has shown he is capable of doing in the past.

Despite being 6lb higher than when winning here in January, he has proven he can be competitive from a similar mark in the past and shouldn't be discounted at the weights. With form figures of 112 at the course outside of Grade One company, Ga Law is a reliable selection considering he has proven form here and has plenty of experience in big field handicaps. At the time of writing (4pm, Friday) Ga Law has a 10% chance of winning according to the below Betfair Predicts graphic.

The course-and-distance winner has finished second in each of his previous three starts, after being pulled up in the Ryanair Chase. He has performed consistently well from a mark of 154 to 155 and he can go one better here under Gavin Sheehan to record a seventh career success.

A likeable type trained by Jamie Snowden, Ga Law makes the most appeal at odds of 7/18.00, in familiar surroundings.

Fergal O'Brien-trained Greyval holds each-way claims under Johnny Burke in this extended two-and-a-half-mile mares' handicap hurdle.

Still only a five-year-old, the daughter of The Grey Gatsby showed plenty of promise earlier in her career, finishing second to the talented Arclight on debut for the yard before reversing the form to claim Listed honours on only her second hurdling start at Doncaster.

Although her form dipped during her second campaign, she has dropped to a mark of 114 and showed some of her old zest when finishing third at Wincanton last month. She was unsuited by the heavy conditions on her penultimate start, when a beaten favourite at Stratford in a run that was worth forgiving, and she should be able to pose a threat on a sounder surface once again.

Capable of showing further progression still, Greyval is on a workable mark from 114 and should be staying on strongly in the finish. There should be no stamina concerns as she stayed on well over an extended 2m5f recently from the rear of the field, making up ground.

Likely to be held up once again, should she travel comfortably into the race she can make late headway and pick off her rivals in the closing stages, bringing her stamina into play.

