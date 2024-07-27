Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes day

Ryan Moore's analysis on his Saturday Ascot rides

Ryan Moore Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides the strong favourite Auguste Rodin in today's feature race, the Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at 15:40.

A six-time Group 1 winner including the Epsom Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf, Auguste Rodin has won three anf finished second once in four of his last five starts and if you fancy him to finish in the first two again today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 11/102.11 (from 2/51.40) by clicking on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Auguste Rodin to finish Top 2 in 15:40 Ascot SBK 11/10

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day's racing on ITV from Ascot.

Ryan Moore: "I rode in the Newmarket maiden he made his debut in, finishing just ahead of him in third, and he looked to shape well enough.

"This well-bred Wootton Bassett colt - his dam, who I rode, won the Queen Mary here - clearly has his chance on that initial showing."

Mark Milligan: "King George day at Ascot is one of the highlights of the summer and the ITV action kicks off with a good renewal of the 6f Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes for two-year-old fillies.

"As you'd expect in a race of this nature, there are plenty open to improvement, including the once-raced trio of Definitive, Handcuffed and Mandurah, who all come here on the back of debut successes.

"Although all three are of interest, perhaps the most intriguing one is Andrew Balding's Handcuffed, who was given a large P by Timeform for her debut win, denoting that she's open to potentially significant improvement.

"However, it's a maiden who boasts the best form in the shape of Simmering, and she'll take plenty of beating in the hands of Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

"Ollie Sangster's filly was third in a very productive novice contest on debut, a race that has thrown up plenty of subsequent winners.

"She was then fast-tracked into Group company of this C&D next time, splitting the smart Aidan O'Brien pair Fairy Godmother and Heavens Gate in the Albany at the Royal meeting last month.

"That form sets a tall standard for these to aim at and she should take all the beating if able to replicate that effort."

Recommended Bet Back Simmering in the 13:50 Ascot EXC 2.6+

Alan Dudman: "Ascot provides the fireworks (hopefully) for the weekend, and Friendly Soul was one of my nominated bets in this week's Antepost column.

"She won the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket earlier in the season on good ground, and looked well up to competing at Group level from that run, indeed, the French Oaks was mooted as a possibility.

"However, she flopped in the Musidora at York just 10 days later and never went a yard.

"John Gosden wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders in the spring, and some of his horses were slow to come to hand, but it could have been a case of the quick turnaround more than anything else.

"She could be a bit hot, like many of the Kingman offspring as she has played up before, but now she's had a bit of time, she certainly can show a lot more than the run at York.

"Dropping back to 1m is a good move here and she has three Group 1 winners in her pedigree."

Recommended Bet

Back Friendly Soul in the 14:25 Ascot SBK 9/2

Daryl Carter: "This is very tricky for me. This column advised Carrytheone as a 3-point win selection in the Bunbury Cup, but something is putting me off weighing in again. Ryan Moore is an exceptional rider, and there was a reason he cut inside behind horses rather than take the outside free lane in the Bunbury Cup. I wonder if he is a horse that likes to chase horses rather than see too much daylight. That concerns me with a low draw here, with many fellow hold-up horses and little pace. He will have to move much earlier than he has done the last two times.

"I will back Carrytheone for minimal stakes to save face. Not at his current 4/15.00, though - he was a big drifter before the off at Newmarket. If followers were on him last time, I advise you to stake correctly to ensure you do not lose the race if he wins--very important.

"Orazio - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the other I want to back. Charles Hills' runner has an excellent record here at Ascot and has the right profile for this race. He was last seen finishing with a plum in the Wokingham Handicap, steaming home from off the pace when denied a clear passage. That finishing effort should be impossible to ignore for punters, and it looks like a very strong form line, with the fourth going on to finish runner-up in the Bunbury Cup next time.

"Orazio's previous run here at Ascot saw him staying on in sixth (beaten two lengths) in the 2023 Wokingham Handicap and a win before that with a joint career-best RPR of 109.

"His dam was a 7f winner, and his sire Caravaggio looked certain he would get seven furlongs. This trip opens up an avenue for improvement. Back him at 5/16.00 or bigger win-only to save space for that small saver on Carrytheone."

Recommended Bet 15:00 Ascot - Back Orazio SBK 13/2

Kevin Blake: "So, what to conclude? Auguste Rodin has been put in quite short in the early betting exchanges and it wouldn't be a surprise if he eases a little in the market.

"However, the ominous and ultimately accurate market confidence that has centred on him when he has seemingly had serious questions to answer in the likes of the Derby and the Prince Of Wales's Stakes might well become a factor again closer to the off.

"I feel the race maps really well for him and he is my pick to add to his growing CV of Group 1 victories."

Recommended Bet Back Auguste Rodin to win the 15:40 Ascot SBK 5/4

Daryl Carter: "This is a good renewal but not the best we have seen. According to the market, Auguste Rodin is the likely Ballydoyle representative and looks to have been well placed. You can be sure he will be given an excellent and well-positioned ride, but whether he is on a going day is another matter. Still, his profile suggests he is a force under these conditions, and this is not the deepest Group 1 he has contested. At 5/42.25 he is probably the correct price despite his past antics.

"Rebel's Romance 10/34.33 will be the horse many flock to as a valid alternative to take on this favourite. He is a possible pace angle in the race but may get hassled for the lead. However, he has won by sitting off the gallop in the past (Kempton), so William Buick will be aware of this threat.

"He is very solid. His form is excellent abroad, and he has improved throughout his career. He will love the fast ground, and he has won off a break and beaten the favourite--there's plenty to like. He makes the most appeal; I make him more of a 9/43.25 chance.

"Middle Earth undoubtedly wants further than this, and if his antics coming out of the stalls are repeated, he will find himself with a challenging task at the rear of the field. Still, should he line up, Oisin Murphy will do everything he can to keep him on his toes if his comments following his latest run are anything to go by. He looks more like a cup horse to my eye, but he will at least be coming home strongly over this trip, and perhaps he is the E/W play to take advantage of the three places.

"Bluestocking and Sunway could be the other two to focus on from an each-way betting perspective. Sunway holds fair claims granted this stiff stamina test.

"Rebel's Romance at 10/34.33 is the most appealing candidate. Whichever way you play, I hope this has helped."

Recommended Bet 15:40 Ascot - Back Rebel's Romance SBK 10/3

Timeform: "The Pat Eddery Stakes worked out extremely well last year and, though this year's edition has a much smaller field, with just five runners set to go to post, there is still plenty of potential in amongst them, notably the John & Thady Gosden-trained Chancellor.

"He has an excellent pedigree, being by Kingman and out of Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust, and he looked well above average when making a winning debut at Doncaster earlier this month. Chancellor attracted support in the betting and overcame inexperience to make a winning start, impressing with how quickly he cut through the pack having still had plenty of work to do from three furlongs out.

"He had hit the front on entering the final furlong and readily moved clear, showing signs of greenness once in front on his own but just kept up to his work. Chancellor will have no problem staying seven furlongs and looks a really bright prospect - he has the Timeform Large 'P' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to significant improvement."