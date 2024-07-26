Saturday Racing Tips: Chancellor looks a bright prospect say Timeform

Chancellor looks a smart prospect

Strong Johnson ready to strike

Friendly Soul can bounce back

Ryan Moore Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides the strong favourite Auguste Rodin in today's feature race, the Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at 15:40.

A six-time Group 1 winner including the Epsom Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf, Auguste Rodin has won three anf finished second once in four of his last five starts and if you fancy him to finish in the first two again today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 11/102.11 (from 2/51.40) by clicking on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Auguste Rodin to finish Top 2 in 15:40 Ascot SBK 11/10

The Pat Eddery Stakes worked out extremely well last year and, though this year's edition has a much smaller field, with just five runners set to go to post, there is still plenty of potential in amongst them, notably the John & Thady Gosden-trained Chancellor.

He has an excellent pedigree, being by Kingman and out of Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust, and he looked well above average when making a winning debut at Doncaster earlier this month. Chancellor attracted support in the betting and overcame inexperience to make a winning start, impressing with how quickly he cut through the pack having still had plenty of work to do from three furlongs out.

He had hit the front on entering the final furlong and readily moved clear, showing signs of greenness once in front on his own but just kept up to his work. Chancellor will have no problem staying seven furlongs and looks a really bright prospect - he has the Timeform Large 'P' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to significant improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Chancellor in the 16:15 Ascot SBK 5/4

Paul Midgely has won the "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" three times in the last six years and he is once again well represented in this years renewal with three runners, but Strong Johnson looks the pick of them.

He caught the eye in a useful affair that included a few veterans and was won by an improving, well-bred three-year-old, but Strong Johnson shaped well back in fifth. He hasn't won since November 2023, but he was well supported, and he ran a cracker with a view of dropping back down to five furlongs given he only gave way late on.

This is also an easier grade of handicap, so with this sharp five furlongs expected to suit well, and now 8lb below his last winning mark, he should give Sam Twiston-Davies an excellent spin.

Recommended Bet Back Strong Johnson in the 14:05 York SBK 15/2

Friendly Soul is bred in the purple and she made the perfect start to her career when making a winning debut over a mile at Kempton in December, displaying a nice change of gear to quicken into the lead under two furlongs out and just kept up to her work under a hands-and-heels ride in the closing stages.

She looked a bright prospect when following up in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket in May, finding a jolt of improvement to keep the odds-on favourite at bay. Friendly Soul again travelled and quickened well that day, so it was bitterly disappointing when she failed to beat a rival home in the Musidora Stakes at York last time.

However, she was ridden much more patiently there, while she may have also found the race coming too soon just 10 days after her Newmarket success. She wasn't persevered with once held and, given how impressive she had looked previously, it would be unfair to judge her on that effort alone. Friendly Soul represents top connections and will likely prove hard to beat if bouncing back to her best.