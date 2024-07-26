Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Rebels looks a massive player for Ascot Saturday Double
Alan Dudman has a Saturday double on King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day at Ascot...
-
Friendly Soul out to prove Musidora flop all wrong
-
Ground and trip ideal for King George selection
-
Alan Dudman has a Saturday double at Ascot
Ascot - 14:25: Back Friendly Soul
Friendly Soul
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 1-17
Ascot provides the fireworks (hopefully) for the weekend, and Friendly Soul was one of my nominated bets in this week's Antepost column.
She won the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket earlier in the season on good ground, and looked well up to competing at Group level from that run, indeed, the French Oaks was mooted as a possibility.
However, she flopped in the Musidora at York just 10 days later and never went a yard.
John Gosden wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders in the spring, and some of his horses were slow to come to hand, but it could have been a case of the quick turnaround more than anything else.
She could be a bit hot, like many of the Kingman offspring as she has played up before, but now she's had a bit of time, she certainly can show a lot more than the run at York.
Dropping back to 1m is a good move here and she has three Group 1 winners in her pedigree.
Ascot - 15:40: Back Rebel's Romance
Rebel's Romance (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 1/7U41-111
When I penned my Antepost column earlier this week, my gut instinct was to take on the favourite Auguste Rodin at such a short price - as he was 6/52.20 on Tuesday and there was zero mileage in that.
Rebel's Romance was nominated as the selection, and the fact that Auguste Rodin flopped in the race last year leads me to the Charlie Appleby-trained globetrotter.
He was last seen winning in Sha Tin and the riches on offer there boosted the coffers again, but he was convincing winning by 2L, and tactically William Buick has found him workable with either making the running, sitting handy, or being held up.
Indeed, he was held up winning the Breeders Cup in Keeneland in 2022.
Despite his age, he seems to be getting better (in keeping with a Dubawi), and his rating says as much with a figure of 123.
Quick ground at 1m4f is ideal for the horse and he looked a runner who would get further in his younger days - so Ascot's stiff finish will play to his strengths.
He should be a lot nearer to Auguste in the betting in my opinion and he is well up to landing this.
Recommended bets
-
