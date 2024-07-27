ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan fancies Godolphin to lift Saturday's feature

Mark has three Saturday bets on ITV

Two-year-old a strong bet early on

Friendly Soul remains with plenty of potential

Globe-trotter can take the big one

King George day at Ascot is one of the highlights of the summer and the ITV action kicks off with a good renewal of the 6f Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes for two-year-old fillies.

As you'd expect in a race of this nature, there are plenty open to improvement, including the once-raced trio of Definitive, Handcuffed and Mandurah, who all come here on the back of debut successes.

Although all three are of interest, perhaps the most intriguing one is Andrew Balding's Handcuffed, who was given a large P by Timeform for her debut win, denoting that she's open to potentially significant improvement.

However, it's a maiden who boasts the best form in the shape of Simmering, and she'll take plenty of beating in the hands of Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

Ollie Sangster's filly was third in a very productive novice contest on debut, a race that has thrown up plenty of subsequent winners.

She was then fast-tracked into Group company of this C&D next time, splitting the smart Aidan O'Brien pair Fairy Godmother and Heavens Gate in the Albany at the Royal meeting last month.

That form sets a tall standard for these to aim at and she should take all the beating if able to replicate that effort.

Charlie Appleby's unbeaten Devoted Queen is favourite for the 1m Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes, and while she could still have more to offer on just her fourth start, I'm going to take her on with a filly who we never saw anywhere near the best of last time.

John & Thady Gosden's Friendly Soul looked a fine prospect when she made a winning debut at Kempton in December and stepped up on that markedly when taking the listed Pretty Polly stakes at Newmarket in May.

A well-bred, good-looking filly, she impressed in the way she took care of her opposition there and potentially looked one of the starts of the summer as she and the runner-up drew right away from the rest in the final furlong.

Made a strong favourite for the Musidora at York on the back of that run, she never looked comfortable at any point, hanging from an early stage and essentially giving Kieran Shoemark a hard time of it before finishing last of seven.

Given the way she went about things there, it's easy to assume that something was amiss and she's been given plenty of time to get over whatever the problem was.

For me, I'm happy to put a line through that run completely and judge her on the massive potential she'd shown prior to York.

If she gets back to that Pretty Polly form, a price of 9/25.50 could be look juicy indeed.

This year's King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes looks a belter and has plenty of depth, with the likes of Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg bringing strong Group 1 form to the table for Ballydoyle, while the filly Bluestocking also has to be factored in as she steps up in grade on the back of a pair of wins.

There's also Dubai Honour, who while perhaps not an elite-level Group 1 performer, is still a very smart horse on his day, and then there's my selection, the globe-trotting powerhouse Rebel's Romance.

Charlie Appleby's six-year-old has won Group 1s all around the world and comes here unbeaten in his last four starts, which has included a pair of top-level wins in Dubai and Hong Kong.

He's been a real credit to connections and runs his race more often than not, while it's also easy to overlook the fact he's actually unbeaten in five UK starts, such has been his overseas dominance.

Auguste Rodin will clearly be a tough nut to crack, but he always comes with a few risks attached given his propensity to blow out on occasions, something that's particularly pertinent if you're planning to take a short price about him.

At around 5.39/2 on the Exchange at time of writing, the admirable and consistent Rebel's Romance looks a far more enticing prospect to me.