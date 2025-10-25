Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Cheltenham duo to make hay in 109/1 double

Cheltenham
It's Cheltenham for Alan Dudman this Saturday

Alan Dudman likes the look of two decent priced runners at Cheltenham on Saturday in a big priced each-way double on the Sportsbook...

  • Chaser easy in the market but appeals in feature over fences

  • De Bromhead hurdler a potential big improver up in class

  • Alan Dudman has two Cheltenham tips for Saturday in a 109/1110.00 double 

Cheltenham - 14:20: Back King's Threshold E/W five places @ 9/110.00

We'll attack the two Cheltenham races with fives places on the Sportsbook for both and kick off with a selection in the 14:20 and a very open-looking handicap over fences.

There should be a fair bit of pace on here and we should see a better performance from Emma Lavelle's King's Threshold than we witnessed in the end of season Bet365 Chase over 3m4f.

He was out of the weights in that, a trip beyond what he'd tried and the ground was quick, so there is plenty enough to scratch a line through that end of season run.

The chaser had looked a more polished performer winning at Newbury on good ground to win easily prior to Sandown and had also scored at Warwick in soft following wind surgery.

He has already made a better chaser and this could be a good season for him and starts from a mark of 135.

Recommended Bet

Back King's Threshold E/W in the 14:20 at Cheltenham

SBK9/1

Cheltenham - 14:55: Back Quantum Quest E/W five places @ 10/111.00

Our 'Enry was out of luck with his only runner at Cheltenham yesterday with a second behind Calico, but Henry De Bromhead is ticking along at a 27% strike-rate and Quantum Quest has a lot of positives to side with in the 14:55.

He's fit and in winning form as he scored just 26 days ago in first-time cheeekpieces at Roscommon.

Now, he remains in CP company (cheekpieces) and is likely to make the running as he did so at Roscommon last time and again at Kilbeggan to win easily in a Maiden Hurdle.

I cannot believe he was 10s and 11s at the time of writing as he has improved for 3m+ with some cut with both victories on yielding and following a handicap debut win over hurdles with an 18L gap to third last time, a mark of 127 as a lightly-raced five-year-old getting plenty of weight looks a good each-way bet here with the five places.

Recommended Bet

Back Quantum Quest E/W in the 14:55 at Cheltenham

SBK10/1
Recommended Bet

Back Saturday's double at Cheltenham in one click here E/W

SBK109/1

