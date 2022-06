Kevin Blake: Dalgleish stayer can maintain 100% season record



Northumberland Vase - Newcastle, 14:55

"The Northumberland Vase Handicap will see 19 runners go to battle over this extended two miles and it is the top weight, the Keith Dalgleish-trained Evaluation, that may well be able to give weight and a beating to all his rivals.

"Dalgleish has done an exceptional job with the four-year-old this season. By Dubawi out of the mighty stayer Estimate, he was initially trained by Sir Michael Stoute for the Queen, winning once in nine starts prior to being sent to the Tattersalls Horses-In-Training Sale last October."

No. 1 (10) Evaluation SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 89

Tony Calvin: Rainbow Dreamer ready to step up to Plate

Northumberland Plate - Newcastle, 15:30

"Rainbow Dreamer returns on Plate day rated just 98, and he has plenty of Newcastle form to make him a leading player. He was a close fifth in this race off 107 in 2020, and the handicapper has been exceptionally kind in dropping him 4lb for his perfectly respectable run here on All Weather Finals Day in April, a race in which I don't think he was ideally positioned on the track (the first four home were all inside him, nearer the stands rail).

"We haven't seen him since then but presumably a subsequent wind op explains that (though I accept that tinkering with his breathing may not necessarily be a positive given his age) and he does have a very good recent record after a short break."

No. 5 (14) Rainbow Dreamer SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 98

Andrew Asquith: Improving Valley Forge has a big chance

Northumberland Plate - Newcastle, 15:30

"Valley Forge won the Melrose Handicap at York last season and came on as expected for his seasonal reappearance when resuming winning ways on his first start at two miles at Haydock last month.

"He did well under the circumstances, travelling well in rear in a race where the tempo took time to lift, and once he was asked to close he almost got their too soon, his jockey taking a pull around two furlongs out. He had much more in hand than the official margin suggests at the line and he promises to be well suited by more of a test of stamina at this trip, something he should get here."

No. 17 (15) Valley Forge SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 93

Ryan Moore: Tuesday has favourite's chance against formidable dangers

Irish Derby - Curragh, 15:45

"Tuesday just about brings the best form to the table here so, with her 3lb sex allowance added in, she clearly has a very strong chance. She had the speed to be placed in two Guineas and she did exceptionally well to win a strong Oaks last time, edging out Emily Upjohn, with the French Oaks winner Nashwa some way behind in third, even if she probably didn't see out the trip fully.

"Of course, you have to greatly respect the likes of Derby third Westover, who is the obvious and considerable danger, and I also liked Lionel's win at Goodwood, but my filly looks to hold a favourite's chance."

No. 8 (1) Tuesday (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Mark Milligan: Hannibal to rule in Irish Derby

Irish Derby - Curragh, 15:45

"One who could improve markedly for a step up to 1m 4f for the first time, though, is Joseph O'Brien's Hannibal Barca, who looks every inch a middle-distance colt to me.

"Fourth to Luxembourg in last year's Vertem Futurity at Doncaster (beaten just two lengths), he was purchased for 500,000 guineas after that run and made a winning start for new connections in the 1m 2f Group 3 Gallinule at this track last month.

"He still didn't look the finished article there and will only get better as he gains in experience, and I'm absolutely convinced this extra two furlongs will see him to even better effect."