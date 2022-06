NAP: Valley Forge has an excellent chance

Valley Forge - 15:30 Newcastle

Valley Forge won the Melrose Handicap at York last season and came on as expected for his seasonal reappearance when resuming winning ways on his first start at two miles at Haydock last month.

He did well under the circumstances, travelling well in rear in a race where the tempo took time to lift, and once he was asked to close he almost got their too soon, his jockey taking a pull around two furlongs out. He had much more in hand than the official margin suggests at the line and he promises to be well suited by more of a test of stamina at this trip, something he should get here.

No. 17 (15) Valley Forge SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 93

NEXT BEST: Boosala can resume winning ways

Boosala - 16:38 Newcastle

Boosala shaped well on his return in the Doncaster Mile in March, not ideally positioned given how the race panned out, but staying on to finish a never-nearer third. He took his form to a new level when narrowly denied back in handicap company in what looks like a solid race at Chester last time, going with plenty of enthusiasm and only just failing to reel in the winner who was better positioned throughout.

Boosala left the impression he would be better suited by a more galloping track like this, and his run style should also see him to good effect at this venue. He has the ability to be competitive in listed and minor pattern company, so he looks a good bet from a mark of BHA mark of 105 where, barring Biggles, progressive rivals are short on the ground.

No. 1 (6) Boosala (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 105

EACH-WAY: Smart Champion can bounce back

Smart Champion - 14:55 Newcastle

Smart Champion isn't the easiest to win with, but he is back over the same course and distance where his last victory came, and this race should be run to suit.

He made a promising return to action under more positive tactics than usual at Southwell in April, but was never positioned to land a blow back on turf at Goodwood last time. The winner dictated a steady pace on that occasion, but Smart Champion should be much happier back in a bigger field, and the stiff finish here suits him well.