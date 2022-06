Has a chance if he ups his game

14:35 - The Acropolis

He has clearly faced very tough tasks from wide draws in French Classics on his last two starts, so this obviously represents much calmer waters for him. He shaped very well when second over 7f at Leopardstown on his comeback and he has his chance, for all the official ratings indicate he has to up his game to win.

Capable of going close in strong race

15:05 - Blackbeard

I'd be inclined to think that was a very strong Coventry this year, so his fourth there was a very good effort. He has obviously come out of the race very well to be lining up here - the same with Age Of Kings, who was seventh in the same race - and I'd be hopeful he can go pretty close. That said, it looks a very strong race, for all there are just the six runners, so it will take a fair bit of winning.

No. 3 (6) Blackbeard (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Favourite's chance against strong rivals

15:45 - Tuesday

I think she just about brings the best form to the table here so, with her 3lb sex allowance added in, she clearly has a very strong chance. She had the speed to be placed in two Guineas and she did exceptionally well to win a strong Oaks last time, edging out Emily Upjohn, with the French Oaks winner Nashwa some way behind in third, even if she probably didn't see out the trip fully.

Of course, you have to greatly respect the likes of Derby third Westover, who is the obvious and considerable danger, and I also liked Lionel's win at Goodwood, but my filly looks to hold a favourite's chance.

I wouldn't rule out the horses that disappointed to a degree on their last starts, as plenty bounce back in this Classic, so Ballysax winner Piz Badile should not be readily dismissed either, after running below expectations at Epsom. And Hannibal Barca impressed over 1m2f here last time, so he has definite chances of finishing in the first three if staying this extra 2f, too.

No. 8 (1) Tuesday (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Expecting improvement after last week

16:20 - Aikhal



He had good juvenile form, fourth in a Group 1 in France, but he clearly faced a very stiff task on his return in the St James Place Stakes last week. He may have finished last there but I looked after him once his chance had gone, and hopefully he can step forward from that over a longer trip that will suit him better. MacSwiney will obviously take plenty of beating at his best, though.