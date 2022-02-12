- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 159
Naps Of The Day: Best horse racing tips on Betfair Super Saturday
Get the best bets for Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury from our tipsters as well as Paul Nicholls' views on his runners' chances...
Kate Tracey: Bravemansgame can give weight away
"We begin with the excellently named, Betfair Cheltenham Roarcast Novices' Limited Handicap Chase which is for 5yo+ over 2m7f at 13:15. Bravemansgame currently heads the betting as the 8/11 favourite to take this race on route to a potential run at the Cheltenham Festival.
"I'm finding it very difficult to see past Bravemansgame winning this race well. When backing this horse, you're essentially backing him to defy the current Paul Nicholls form. That is the biggest question this horse has to answer."
Back Bravemansgame 13:15 Newbury @ 1.855/6
Kevin Blake: Sussex Ranger can continue Moore's fine form
"The eight-year-old Sussex Ranger finished a close second in a Grade 1 juvenile hurdle back in the day, but hasn't flown at those heights for quite some time. Having been rated as high as 142 over hurdles at one point, he has steadily dropped down the ratings in the last few years, with his most recent run over hurdles coming off a mark of 134 in May 2019.
"Since then, he has been campaigned over fences and proved his stamina for three miles when winning a handicap chase at this track two years ago. He only appeared once in the two years after that, but there has been some encouragement in his two runs this season, with him progressing from his first run to his second."
Back Sussex Ranger win and place 13:50 at Newbury @ 11.010/1
Paul Nicholls: Clan Des Obeaux looks amazing and has an obvious chance
"He looks amazing, is in great order after running so well in the King George on Boxing Day and has never looked back since we fitted him with cheekpieces after his narrow defeat in this race a year ago. They have made a big difference to his form and the plan is to by-pass Cheltenham and head next to Aintree with Clan before another trip to Punchestown in April.
"If you had seen Clan schooling over fences with the others earlier in the week or working so well on Friday morning you couldn't believe there was an issue with any of our horses. Obvious chance."
Clan Des Obeaux 14:25 at Newbury @ 2.166/5
Tony Calvin: Back Soaring Glory to repeat Betfair Hurdle win
"Zero marks for originality, but I think he is the most solid proposition in here and I would have him as favourite in front of the sexier, less exposed, brigade of novices. Hence, 7/1+ looks very fair to me.
"He is 14lb higher than when beating Fifty Ball by three lengths in this race last year but he dotted up there, I was hugely impressed with his reappearance defeat of Leoncavallo and Boothill at Ascot, and he clearly wasn't suited by the set-up of small-field races in his two subsequent starts."
Back Soaring Glory 15:35 at Newbury @ 9.08/1
