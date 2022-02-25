Naps of the Day: Best horse racing tips for Saturday at Kempton and Chepstow

"I was really pleased with his last run at Lingfield where he finished fourth to to Metier in deep ground. That was his second start after missing a year and he is down in grade now and has been dropped 3lbs by the handicapper. With our good claimer Angus Cheleda taking off another 5lbs I am expecting Hacker Des Places to run very well."

No. 1 Hacker Des Places (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 129

"A winner on her last two starts and having previously won at this distance, I'm going for Fantastic Lady for the Henderson yard under Nico de Boinville.

"Henderson hasn't won this race since 2004, which is one of the concerns, however I think the yard definitely has a fighting chance this year to break that drought. The ground should suit her as her last two wins have been on good or good to soft, which is the case at Kempton at the time of writing."

No. 5 Fantastic Lady (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

"Cap Du Nord has to be of interest to all now he has dropped to a mark of 127, with Jack Tudor taking off another 3lb. Connections apparently believe he comes here in much better shape than he has been for his last two starts, and he is 15lb lower than when fifth in this race last season. And he is 6lb lower than when second to the then 140-rated Royal Pagaille over course and distance in December 2020."

No. 14 Cap Du Nord (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 127

"I hope Five Star Getaway is once again, ridden with restraint as he was last time out at Sandown when third. My concern is that he made most of the running on his penultimate start when winning over this course and distance. It therefore, would make sense if connections decided to readopt those tactics back at Kempton. However, this race has a solid record with horses who are either ridden in mid-division or are held up."

No. 10 Five Star Getaway (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 134

"Sent off a big price for his December debut at the Welsh venue, he was keen mid-pack in a race dominated by prominent runners. Five weeks on, the son of Blue Bresil showed the benefit of that experience when he made the odds on favourite pull out all the stops.

"That was a likeable, professional display and the pair finished 23 lengths clear of their Exeter rivals. The going can be quite a test for younger horses at this track, so it is a big plus he has already performed with credit on heavy."