- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Angus Cheleda
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 129
Naps of the Day: Best horse racing tips for Saturday at Kempton and Chepstow
Get our experts' tips for the Coral Trophy at Kempton and much more as well as Paul Nicholls' views on his runners on Saturday...
Tony Calvin: "Cap Du Nord has to be of interest to all now he has dropped to a mark of 127, with Jack Tudor taking off another 3lb."
Paul Nicholls: Hacker is going places
"I was really pleased with his last run at Lingfield where he finished fourth to to Metier in deep ground. That was his second start after missing a year and he is down in grade now and has been dropped 3lbs by the handicapper. With our good claimer Angus Cheleda taking off another 5lbs I am expecting Hacker Des Places to run very well."
Abbeigh Harris: Fantastic Lady can make it three wins in a row
"A winner on her last two starts and having previously won at this distance, I'm going for Fantastic Lady for the Henderson yard under Nico de Boinville.
"Henderson hasn't won this race since 2004, which is one of the concerns, however I think the yard definitely has a fighting chance this year to break that drought. The ground should suit her as her last two wins have been on good or good to soft, which is the case at Kempton at the time of writing."
Back Fantastic Lady 14:25 at Kempton @ 7/2
Tony Calvin: Cap Du Nord leads Coral Trophy trio
"Cap Du Nord has to be of interest to all now he has dropped to a mark of 127, with Jack Tudor taking off another 3lb. Connections apparently believe he comes here in much better shape than he has been for his last two starts, and he is 15lb lower than when fifth in this race last season. And he is 6lb lower than when second to the then 140-rated Royal Pagaille over course and distance in December 2020."
Kate Tracey: Five Star Getaway can come to fore
"I hope Five Star Getaway is once again, ridden with restraint as he was last time out at Sandown when third. My concern is that he made most of the running on his penultimate start when winning over this course and distance. It therefore, would make sense if connections decided to readopt those tactics back at Kempton. However, this race has a solid record with horses who are either ridden in mid-division or are held up."
Melissa Jones: Marty Byrde can score on home turf
"Sent off a big price for his December debut at the Welsh venue, he was keen mid-pack in a race dominated by prominent runners. Five weeks on, the son of Blue Bresil showed the benefit of that experience when he made the odds on favourite pull out all the stops.
"That was a likeable, professional display and the pair finished 23 lengths clear of their Exeter rivals. The going can be quite a test for younger horses at this track, so it is a big plus he has already performed with credit on heavy."
Get £30 in Free Bets for Cheltenham!
Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Do it each week in the three weeks leading up to the Festival for a maximum free bet pot total of £30 which will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.
Kempton 26th Feb (3m Grd 3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 26 February, 3.37pm
|Back
|Lay
|Annsam
|Five Star Getaway
|The Big Breakaway
|Cap Du Nord
|Phoenix Way
|Galahad Quest
|Good Boy Bobby
|Enrilo
|Zanza
|Lalor
|Our Power
|Beakstown
|Zhiguli
|Kittys Light
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today