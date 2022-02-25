Paul Nicholls: Hacker is going Places while I have some big chances at Kempton

Kempton

Two exciting prospects and hard to split them

13:50 - Pleasant Man & Rubaud

Both of mine are running in this race on the basis that if one of them wins then they can go on to better things like Zarkandar in 2011. If not they will be looked after until next season because I don't want them losing their maiden status in an ordinary novice hurdle.

Pleasant Man won three times on the flat, is rated 95 and on his two-year-old debut beat Pied Piper who is one of the favourites for the Triumph Hurdle. He has been with us since November, shows a fair bit at home, has done plenty of schooling and wears cheek pieces as he did when winning his last race for Roger Charlton in September.

No. 8 Pleasant Man SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Rubaud stays well, won impressively at Saint-Cloud in July, has been with us since the autumn, handles soft ground and like Pleasant Man has had plenty of practise over our hurdles at home. I find it quite hard to split these two interesting prospects and there is no significance in the jockey bookings as Bryony Frost rides regularly for Chris Giles, the part owner of Rubaud who we are trying in a tongue tie.

Hoping favourable conditions bring out his best

14:25 - Pic D'Orhy

He choked late on in the Scilly Isles Chase at Sandown last time on testing ground. He needs a flatter track and better ground which he gets at Kempton. He is basically a very good jumper and I'm hoping to see him back at his best with conditions in his favour in a race we have won in three of the past five years.

Return to Kempton should suit

15:00 - Iceo

He won impressively at this track on his debut for us at Christmas but didn't run his race next time at Cheltenham where he was a bit too keen for his own good. A return to Kempton should suit Iceo much better if the race is run at a strong gallop and as a four-year-old he gets a useful weight concession from the older horses. I'm hopeful of a good show from him.

This has been Enrilo's target while Lalor is worth a try at the trip

15:37 - Enrilo & Lalor

Enrilo fell when travelling strongly in the Ladbroke Trophy at Newbury before a below par effort at Cheltenham a fortnight later. I blame myself for running him too soon that day but he is nice and fresh now after a little break. I've had this race in mind for Enrilo for some time ahead of another crack at the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on the last day of the season.

I've felt all season that Lalor is worth a try at three miles. He was flat out the whole way last time at Cheltenham and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fares as he now steps up in trip. I do think there is a decent race in Lalor who is another of mine who will appreciate the drying ground at Kempton.

Better ground should suit

16:10 - Dargiannini

I've been waiting for better ground for Dargiannini who has been disappointing since joining us in the summer and got stuck in the mud last time at Ascot in December. He is a bit of a morning glory in that he looks quite exciting in his work at home but hasn't delivered on the track. While I haven't found the key to him yet I'm sure in the spring on better ground he will be good and I can't wait to see him jump fences next season.

Will improve for outing but he has a bright future

16:45 - Spago

He is a nice prospect from a very good female line and does everything right at home. I've been waiting for him to make his debut on better ground and am hoping he has a bright future. Like all of my bumper horses he will improve for the experience.

Chepstow

Lots of promise on debut and course should suit

12:35 - Tango Tara

He shaped like a stayer when winning his only point-to-point in Ireland 16 months ago and ran with lots of promise in finishing second to the smart novice Jpr One at Taunton seven weeks ago. He found the track there a bit sharp for him and will be suited by the stiffer nature of the course at Chepstow on softer ground.

Expecting a big run

13:08 - Hacker Des Places

No. 1 Hacker Des Places (Fr) EXC 1.16 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 129

I was really pleased with his last run at Lingfield where he finished fourth to to Metier in deep ground. That was his second start after missing a year and he is down in grade now and has been dropped 3lbs by the handicapper. With our good claimer Angus Cheleda taking off another 5lbs I am expecting Hacker Des Places to run very well.

Has done plenty of work ahead of return from long absence

14:18 - Ask For Glory

He has had a full MOT after being on the sidelines for almost 500 days with wind issues and leg problems. I've done plenty of work with him ahead of this planned return to action over hurdles before he goes chasing next month.