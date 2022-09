Ryan Moore: Victoria on Road to success in Chantilly Group 3



Chantilly, 13:33 - Prix De Conde

"I have ridden him a couple of times, in defeat at Naas and at the Curragh, but he has hit the winning groove since.

"He beat a fair sort in his maiden at Gowran and then came over to France to win a Listed race at Deauville over 1m. He battled well for a narrow win there, and the runner-up has since gone on to take a Group 3 race on her next start, so that's clearly smart form.

"The step up to 1m1f will suit him on that evidence too, and hopefully this Saxon Warrior colt can keep up his winning run in this Group 3."

No. 7 (2) Victoria Road (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Timeform: Siskany the one to beat on return at Newbury

Newbury, 13:40 - Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes

"Siskany proved himself a very smart performer when winning the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket last season from a BHA mark of 103, showing much improved form following a gelding operation, but he ended the year in disappointing fashion after defeats at Group 3 and listed level.

"However, he was back to looking like the horse he promised to be when bolting up in a mile and three quarter listed event at Meydan in January. Siskany ran creditably in a handicap in Saudi Arabia when last seen in February and his record when fresh enhances his chances back in pattern company after a break. Charlie Appleby remains in top form and Siskany looks a big player back down in trip."

No. 6 (5) Siskany SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Timeform: Bell Shot very well treated

Newmarket, 14:41 - Turners Handicap

"Bell Shot is firmly on the progressive path, winning three of his last five starts, and the manner of his latest success over this distance at Newbury last month suggests he has plenty more to offer.

"He shaped perfectly well at Windsor on his previous start, but was perhaps undone by a drop to six furlongs, and the turn of foot he displayed at Newbury last time will continue to stand him in good stead. That wasn't the strongest race, but the handicapper may have taken a chance raising him only 6 lb in the weights and Bell Shot is fancied to take full advantage."

No. 2 (4) Bell Shot (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Tony Calvin: Outsider Motagally appeals at the price

Ayr, 15:40 - Ayr Gold Cup

"The one I am drawn to on this drying ground - the forecast for Ayr is set fair (famous last words) and it looks like being good ground at worst - is Motagally at 28/1 win-only the Betfair Sportsbook (who are playing five places for each way punters).

"He was rated as high as 103 when with Charlie Hills, best on quick ground, and hopefully he is ready to strike on his third start for new trainer Scott Dixon off a mark of 94. He was without blinkers (in which all his best form has come) on his stable debut for Dixon as a 40/1 chance in the Beverley Bullet, but they were back on when he shaped very well when fifth in the Portland on soft ground last week, coming back for more late on."