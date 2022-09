NAP: Bell Shot ahead of his mark

Bell Shot - 14:41 Newmarket

Bell Shot is firmly on the progressive path, winning three of his last five starts, and the manner of his latest success over this distance at Newbury last month suggests he has plenty more to offer.

He shaped perfectly well at Windsor on his previous start, but was perhaps undone by a drop to six furlongs, and the turn of foot he displayed at Newbury last time will continue to stand him in good stead. That wasn't the strongest race, but the handicapper may have taken a chance raising him only 6 lb in the weights and Bell Shot is fancied to take full advantage.

No. 2 (4) Bell Shot (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Duke of Verona should relish the trip

Duke of Verona - 15:51 Newmarket

Duke of Verona remains relatively lightly raced for a four-year-old, and is especially unexposed over staying distances, so looks very interesting now having his stamina stretched even further.

He did very well to win over a mile and three quarters at Sandown last time, value for extra than the official margin after conceding first run and getting up late to deny another thriving and well-handicapped stayer. A subsequent 4 lb rise is more than fair and Duke of Verona shapes as though he'll relish this longer trip, so he looks very interesting.

No. 9 (4) Duke Of Verona (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 84

EACH WAY: Fast Steps can return to winning ways

Fast Steps - 17:01 Newmarket

Fast Steps is proving very consistent at present, not finishing out of the first three on his last five starts, and looking ahead of his mark when resuming winning ways at Sandown last month with cheekpieces on.

The headgear was left off upped to a mile and a half at Epsom last time but he still shaped really well, likely to have finished even closer if he wasn't given too much to do. The return to shorter seems sure to suit this strong traveller better, while the return of headgear is another plus. He seems sure to go close under regular ride Patrick Millman.