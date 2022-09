NAP: Siskany stands out on form

Siskany - 13:40 Newbury

Siskany proved himself a very smart performer when winning the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket last season from a BHA mark of 103, showing much improved form following a gelding operation, but he ended the year in disappointing fashion after defeats at Group 3 and listed level.

However, he was back to looking like the horse he promised to be when bolting up in a mile and three quarter listed event at Meydan in January. Siskany ran creditably in a handicap in Saudi Arabia when last seen in February and his record when fresh enhances his chances back in pattern company after a break. Charlie Appleby remains in top form and Siskany looks a big player back down in trip.

No. 6 (5) Siskany SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Warren Point can progress again

Warren Point - 15:25 Newbury

Warren Point clearly has a reputation at home as he started odds on when winning his first two starts in minor company (beat Special Envoy by a neck on debut) and he still looks rough around the edges when runner-up to a better-fancied stablemate on handicap debut at Ascot.

That was a three-runner race where the pace was muddling, though, and he wasted no time getting back on track at Goodwood last time, doing especially well to peg back one who had stolen first march. Warren Point has come a long way in a short space of time, verging on smart already, and he is expected to win again before having his sights raised further.

No. 2 (4) Warren Point SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 103

EACH WAY: King of Jungle can continue in form

King of Jungle - 17:10 Newbury

King of Jungle overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Kempton in February and he opened his account on turf at Nottingham in May following a gelding operation.

He has largely remained in top form since - barring a blip at Newmarket where he made a hash of the start - and he wasn't beaten far on his first start at this trip at Epsom last time. King of Jungle did well to finish as close as he did coming from an unpromising position and he looks interesting from the same mark with a visor now replacing blinkers.