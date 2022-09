Patrick Weaver: Duke de Sessa should be hard to beat if he stays



Longchamp, 12:23 - Qatar Prix Chaudenay

"The Irish have not won the race in the last decade, but they've not had many runners. They only have one this time - Dermot Weld's Duke de Sessa rated 110, up 4lb for winning the Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown over 12f on soft.

"Although by the miler Lope de Vega, his dam's side has plenty of stamina and I don't think Weld would send him to France if he wasn't sure his youngster would get the trip on such soft ground.

"The in-form filly La Mehana 3.55/2 would be the best of the French, having won the Listed Prix Michel Houyvet over a mile and six at Deauville by two and a half lengths from Sober 10.09/1.

"Duke De Sessa will do for me, in a race that no horse longer than 7/1 has won in the last nine years."

Kevin Blake: Take a chance on 16/1 Irish raider at Newmarket

Newmarket, 13:31 - British Ebf Premier Fillies' Handicap

"This is a particularly deep handicap with plenty of progressive fillies lining up in it, but the one I like is the Gavin Cromwell-trained Dha Leath who will travel over from Ireland to contest it.

The four-year-old has found substantial improvement since joining Cromwell this season, progressing from a mark of 68 all the way up to her current rating of 84 by winning three races.

"For all that she has already come up a long way in the weights, her most recent run in the highly-competitive Northfields Handicap at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend suggests that she is capable of being very competitive off her current mark."

No. 4 (2) Dha Leath (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 84

Tony Calvin: Back former winner Glen to regain crown

Ascot, 14:25 - Cumberland Lodge Stakes

"I initially didn't like the look of Ascot's Cumberland Lodge at 14:25, but the each-way claims of Euchen Glen really grew on me. Obviously Hamish (even with the 3lb penalty) and Coronation Cup third High Definition have outstanding form claims but it is worth remembering Euchen Glen was rated 116 last year - the market leaders are both on marks of 117 - and he has had a rather luckless campaign, meeting a lot of trouble in the Ebor, as well as at Haydock and Goodwood either side of that run, before bumping into one in the shape of Royal Champion over an inadequate 1m2f at Ayr last time."

No. 3 (1) Euchen Glen SBK 14/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Timeform: Cold Case looks a colt on the up at Redcar

Redcar, 15:21 - Two Year Old Trophy

"Cold Case has taken his form to another level on his last two starts, first finishing third in the Gimcrack Stakes at York and then progressing further to win a valuable sales event at Doncaster.

The official winning margin was just a short head last time, but it was still a gutsy performance to make all in that big-field scenario.

This looks just as competitive on paper with 17 runners going to post, but Cold Case seems to be improving with racing and just a repeat of his Doncaster form will give him every chance of scooping another big pot.

No. 2 (8) Cold Case SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Kyprios sets a high form bar and can land another Group 1

Longchamp, 15:25 - Qatar Prix Du Cadran

"Whether he wants it as deep as it could be here is questionable, and I respect the claims of a few of his rivals, most obviously Quickthorn, but he sets a very high form bar for the others to reach. He is tough and professional, and he has met every challenge that has been thrown at him in Group 1 company lately, and maybe with a lot more in the locker if required.

"Of course, we will be disappointed if he is beaten but the conditions could possibly be a leveller. I think he can probably handle anything the weather throws at him, though."

No. 7 (1) Kyprios (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Kate Tracey: Fresh can land hat-trick

Ascot, 15:36 - Challenge Cup

"Fresh bids for a hat-trick here back over his favourite course and distance where he should have everything in his favour once more. He is nicely drawn in stall 16, off just a 1lb higher mark than for his neck win last time out over this track and trip which is very fair.

"His hold up style should be suited again and he looks to have more to offer off this mark. I am admittedly, fearful of the live dangers represented by River Nymph and Rhoscolyn who both, must also be considered but my main play is certainly Fresh."