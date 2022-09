NAP: Cold Case has solid claims

Cold Case - 15:21 Redcar

Cold Case has taken his form to another level on his last two starts, first finishing third in the Gimcrack Stakes at York and then progressing further to win a valuable sales event at Doncaster.

The official winning margin was just a short head last time, but it was still a gutsy performance to make all in that big-field scenario.

This looks just as competitive on paper with 17 runners going to post, but Cold Case seems to be improving with racing and just a repeat of his Doncaster form will give him every chance of scooping another big pot.

No. 2 (8) Cold Case SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: More to come from Molinari

Molinari - 17:07 Redcar

Molinari wasn't seen to best effect when finishing in mid-division at Ayr two weeks ago, passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having met trouble at a crucial stage.

He is enjoying a fine campaign (won twice earlier this year) and the way he shaped at Ayr suggests he isn't done yet.

A reliable sort, Molinari is certainly worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 84.

No. 1 (7) Molinari (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Martin Todhunter

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Maggie can make the frame

Ey Up It's Maggie - 17:37 Redcar

Ey Up It's Maggie is down to a good mark and ran well when refitted with cheekpieces at Beverley last time, only losing out close home having gone with enthusiasm under a positive ride.

She is only 1 lb higher in the weights today for that half-length defeat and it's surely just a matter of time before she resumes winnings ways if building on that run.