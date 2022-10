Trueshan backed by Kevin Blake

Ascot, 13:20 - British Champions Long Distance Cup

"Trueshan has been a force in this division since destroying his opposition in this very race in 2020 and the only variable that has stopped him being dominant in it is the fact that his connections haven't wanted to run him on good ground or firmer.

"He put up one of the finest performances in the Flat handicap in the modern era when defying a mark of 120 to win the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle in June. While he has been beaten twice since, neither race went right for him in tactical terms and he can be rated better than the bare form."

No. 4 (9) Dear My Friend Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Ascot, 14:00 - British Champions Sprint Stakes

"Despite running below his brilliant best on that latest outing, he still ran a solid race to finish fourth on unsuitably quick ground in the Group 1 July Cup behind Alcohol Free.

"It's not clear as to why he's had the time off since then but with softer conditions back in his favour, over his favourite track and trip, he is a solid play at 4.75."

No. 3 (13) Creative Force (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Ascot, 14:40 - British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

"Clearly, the 4-length Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant has been a bit of disappointment since coming up from Australia, but she is simply overpriced on her talent Down Under - on which she is surely the best horse in here - and she shaped well enough off a poor passage at Longchamp last time, with Mickael Barzalona taking over another positive, I guess."

No. 9 (8) Verry Elleegant (Nz) SBK 18/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Francis-Henri Graffard, France

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Newton Abbot, 14:55 - Happy 70th Birthday Ian Weaver Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle

"Him Malaya is a full brother to our very useful mare Malaya who won five races including the Imperial Cup. Him Malaya did plenty of pre-training in France before joining and looks ideal for the new three-year-old NH novice hurdles that have been introduced this season. He is going well at home, jumps and does everything nicely. I'd say he will take all the beating unless he runs into a really smart one."

No. 1 Him Malaya (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.71 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Ascot, 15:20 - Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

"The Revenant bumped into a very good colt when second at Longchamp last time, a race in which he would have gone closer with a smoother run - he had to come wide - so I quite like his chances, as much as you have to respect the claims of Inspiral and Modern Games.

"Obviously, further rain increases his winning claims, as he does want it soft, although his fourth last year came on officially good to soft ground, I suppose."