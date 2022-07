13:40, Goodwood - Stewards' Sprint Handicap

"We have a very thin on the ground renewal of the Stewards' Sprint Handicap, the consolation race for the Stewards' Cup at 13:40. This is also a handicap for 3yo+ over 6f for horses balloted out of the main event. The disappointing turnout makes sense to an extent though as many who were balloted out of the Stewards' Cup are instead sighting the Sprint Series Final for £25,000 more on Monday at Windsor. Such is the well thought out calendar in British horse racing...

"We are only left with 12 runners in the consolation race but there is a standout contender who should take all the beating. That horse is Lethal Levi who remains available at 2.75 but that is likely to shorten near the off."

No. 7 (3) Lethal Levi SBK 6/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 91

14:10, Goodwood - Summer Handicap

"I had a decent bet on Trawlerman last time and he was one of many who got no run in a very messy, and unsightly spectacle of a race, so I have to give him another spin in the 1m6f handicap at 14:10.

"That Newmarket run was clearly a non-event for him - considering James Doyle totally gave up on him after getting no running room for much of the last 3f, the horse did remarkably well to beaten just 7 lengths - so the handicapper has done him a small favour by dropping him 1lb when he was fully entitled to ignore the performance."

15:55, Goodwood - Medallia Handicap

"He wasn't beaten far in the Britannia and then came out and won at Newmarket last time on his first start for the yard. He only won narrowly there, so the handicapper has only upped him 2lb, and he has form over this shorter 7f trip. It's looks a decent race but, as with my other handicap rides on the day, he has his chance."

No. 3 (7) Koy Koy SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

15:40, Galway - Bathshack Maiden

"I made the point a couple of days ago in this column that the Dermot Weld team haven't been in their usual tip-top Galway form, though there are signs that the tide is beginning to turn.

The master of Rosewell house had both Emile Gray and Pale Moonlight touched off in photos on Thursday and I'm expecting his Touching Clouds go one better in the maiden at 15:40 and provide team Weld with a second winner on the week."