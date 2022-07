Expect well-related colt to improve

13:05 - Loyal Touch

I am not sure how strong the form is but he certainly shaped as though the experience would have done him plenty of good when a close third at Salisbury on his debut. A couple of others in here look to have showed better form to date, but of course improvement is expected here and I see this well-related colt - he is a half-brother to the Irish Derby winner Sovereign - has a Champagne Stakes entry, too

Each-way chance against strong favourite

13:40 - Nelson Gay

He shaped well enough for me when fourth off this mark at Sandown last time, so I see no reason why he doesn't have an each-way chance here. The well-in Lethal Levi could take plenty of stopping though.

No. 5 (6) Nelson Gay (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 86

Has chance back on favoured trip

14:10 - HMS President

It was obviously a very messy race that he ran in at Newmarket last time, so I would ignore that run and concentrate on his earlier win here over 1m4f. He is only 3lb higher, he stays this trip well and has run well off a higher mark in the past, so he has his chance.

No. 12 (9) Hms President (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 90

Fair claims if she handles track

14:45 - Emily Dickinson

As with most of the Group races here this week, I think most in here have a realistic winning chance. Emily Dickinson certainly has fair claims if handling the track, as her fourth in the Irish Oaks last time was her best effort yet, and gives her very solid claims getting 12lb from the older horses. She stays this trip well enough, too.

Step up should suit

15:20 - Regional

Officially, he is the best handicapped horse in here after his a narrow second over 5f at Doncaster earlier in the month, being 3lb well-in on that effort, so let's hope that proves to be accurate. He is relatively lightly-raced and the step up should suit, looking at his race history.

Looking for another win with form over this trip

15:55 - Koy Koy

He wasn't beaten far in the Britannia and then came out and won at Newmarket last time on his first start for the yard. He only won narrowly there, so the handicapper has only upped him 2lb, and he has form over this shorter 7f trip. It's looks a decent race but, as with my other handicap rides on the day, he has his chance.

No. 3 (7) Koy Koy SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

In with a shout if producing best form

16:30 - Bolthole

The handicapper has left his mark alone after the Britannia, which is maybe a touch harsh given he finished down the field there. But he is better than that - maybe the 1m trip was a touch too sharp for him at Ascot but, against that, he was balloted out of the Golden Mile on Friday - and a return to the form of his Newmarket win over 1m2f puts him in with a shout here.