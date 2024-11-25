Monday Racing Tips: Clear claims for Mr Grey Sky say Timeform

Touchwoodexpress a better chaser than hurdler

Stable form a positive for El Vigaro

Mr Grey Sky should be ready to roll on return

Winning pointer Touchwoodexpress didn't show much over hurdles but he took a big step forward to get off the mark on his handicap and chasing debut at Huntingdon last month, keeping on well to score by six lengths.

Touchwoodexpress was unable to follow up at Warwick a few weeks ago but he showed even better form in defeat and found only a rejuvenated rival who had plummeted in the weights too strong.

The winner, Jony Max, has since run well and given the form a boost, so Touchwoodexpress still looks fairly treated following a 5 lb rise in the weights, particularly as there's the prospect of more to come after only two starts over fences.

Recommended Bet Back Touchwoodexpress in the 13:15 at Ludlow SBK 6/4

El Vigaro was denied by only a length and a quarter in second at Uttoxeter on his penultimate start and he took another step forward to get off the mark at the same venue last time, asserting up the run-in to score by two and three-quarter lengths from an in-form rival.

El Vigaro impressed with how enthusiastically he travelled last time and was ultimately well on top, so a 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate this progressive and lightly raced handicapper.

He's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and represents last year's winning trainer Matt Sheppard whose team are in excellent order (he's had three winners, a second and a third from his last five runners).

Recommended Bet Back El Vigaro in the 14:15 at Ludlow SBK 7/4

Mr Grey Sky's campaign ended with a bit of a whimper last season but he's been given a chance by the handicapper and is back down to his last winning mark.

Mr Grey Sky made a winning return to action at Huntingdon last season and then followed up off this mark at Chepstow, proving himself a better chaser than hurdler.

He's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and returns with the Kim Bailey yard continuing to fire on all cylinders, so Mr Grey Sky makes appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Grey Sky in the 14:50 at Ludlow on Monday SBK 11/4

