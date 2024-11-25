Horse Racing Tips

Monday Racing Tips: Clear claims for Mr Grey Sky say Timeform

Horse racing at Ludlow
The runners jump a fence in the straight at Ludlow

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Ludlow on Monday...

  • Touchwoodexpress a better chaser than hurdler

  • Stable form a positive for El Vigaro

  • Mr Grey Sky should be ready to roll on return

More to come from Touchwoodexpress over fences

Winning pointer Touchwoodexpress didn't show much over hurdles but he took a big step forward to get off the mark on his handicap and chasing debut at Huntingdon last month, keeping on well to score by six lengths.

Touchwoodexpress was unable to follow up at Warwick a few weeks ago but he showed even better form in defeat and found only a rejuvenated rival who had plummeted in the weights too strong.

The winner, Jony Max, has since run well and given the form a boost, so Touchwoodexpress still looks fairly treated following a 5 lb rise in the weights, particularly as there's the prospect of more to come after only two starts over fences.

Recommended Bet

Back Touchwoodexpress in the 13:15 at Ludlow

SBK6/4

El Vigaro going the right way over hurdles

El Vigaro was denied by only a length and a quarter in second at Uttoxeter on his penultimate start and he took another step forward to get off the mark at the same venue last time, asserting up the run-in to score by two and three-quarter lengths from an in-form rival.

El Vigaro impressed with how enthusiastically he travelled last time and was ultimately well on top, so a 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate this progressive and lightly raced handicapper.

He's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and represents last year's winning trainer Matt Sheppard whose team are in excellent order (he's had three winners, a second and a third from his last five runners).

Recommended Bet

Back El Vigaro in the 14:15 at Ludlow

SBK7/4

Mr Grey Sky back on his last winning mark

Mr Grey Sky's campaign ended with a bit of a whimper last season but he's been given a chance by the handicapper and is back down to his last winning mark.

Mr Grey Sky made a winning return to action at Huntingdon last season and then followed up off this mark at Chepstow, proving himself a better chaser than hurdler.

He's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and returns with the Kim Bailey yard continuing to fire on all cylinders, so Mr Grey Sky makes appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back Mr Grey Sky in the 14:50 at Ludlow on Monday

SBK11/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the Derby at Epsom and more

  • Max Liu
Epsom Oaks horse racing cheat sheet
Epsom Derby and Oaks

The Derby: Katie Midwinter's verdict and 1-2-3-4 prediction in the Epsom Classic

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter
Epsom Derby and Oaks

Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  • Kevin Blake
Epsom Derby Big Race Verdict

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Derby Special: I like Tennessee Stud and Lambourn

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman