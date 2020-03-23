Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 23 March

#4 At The Opera - R5 Flamingo Park (12:30)

It's difficult to fault At The Opera's recent efforts as he was an encouraging second at Greyville last month and then won here over nine furlongs last week. He had two and a half lengths to spare on that occasion, registering a career-best effort, and, with the drop back in trip posing no problem, he is expected to launch another bold bid. Secret Dynasty hasn't been at his best of late but is well treated on the pick of his efforts so may pose the biggest danger.

#6 Via Sacra - R7 Flamingo Park (13:35)

Via Sacra enhanced her decent strike rate - making it five wins from 18 starts - when scoring on her first outing for this yard here last week. That half-length success was achieved over seven furlongs, but she has plenty of form over this trip and may be capable of building on that encouraging victory, which was a career-best performance. Immortelle is considered the main threat as he won over course and distance in January and ran creditably to finish third over the same track and trip last month.

#1 Kildonan Princess - R8 Flamingo Park (14:05)

Kildonan Princess produced her best effort yet when scoring here last week and looks set to launch another bold bid. The five-year-old mare has been in excellent form of late, clocking up two wins and a second from her three latest outings. Glad I Am failed to fire on her latest appearance, finishing a well-beaten seventh, but she was a close-up second on her previous start and is a danger if rediscovering that form.