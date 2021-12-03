Horse Racing Tips: Betfair Tingle Creek day best bets and insight

Joseph O Brien: Hoping Six Feet Apart can put distance between her rivals

"This is a race we've targeted a few times over the years, but haven't had much luck in it. We think we have a good candidate for it in Six Feet Apart and hopefully she can justify her journey over. She made a winning hurdling debut at Fairyhouse and should be capable of improving from that. Getting black type with her would be a great result."

Paul Nicholls: Not much between my pair in the Betfair Tingle Creek

"We have two decent chances in the Tingle Creek (Sandown, 14:25), a race we've won 10 times, and there is not much between them. Greaneteen goes on any ground and loves Sandown having finished second in the Tingle Creek last year before beating Altior in the Celebration Chase at the track on the last day of the season ridden by Bryony Frost. In between he wasn't far behind Nube Negra in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. Greaneteen needed the run behind Eldorado Allen in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter recently and is a lot lighter, tighter and sharper now."

No. 3 Greaneteen (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Tingle Creek Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

"Chacun Pour Soi is a top-class chaser. He failed to land the odds in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham but was quickly back to his very best with a dominant win in the Punchestown Champion Chase. The class act and will be hard to beat on his return."

Tony Calvin: Achille will relish Aintree test

"First time up could be exactly the time to catch Achille (Aintree, 14:40) to judge from his record, as he has posted cracking efforts on both of his most recent seasonal reappearances (also ran well enough before going on a winning spree in the 2018/19 campaign).

"That may be linked to the fact that he has clearly been difficult to train (only 26 starts as an 11yo) and I can see this test suiting him, while I think he is fairly treated off a 3lb higher mark than just touched off by Lord Du Mesnil in the Grand National Trial at Haydock in February. And, of course, his stable is in rather good nick."

Kevin Blake: Chris out to live the Dream in Becher Chase

"The first race of interest comes at Aintree on Saturday in the shape of the Becher Handicap Chase (14:40). This contest over the Grand National fences always attracts a great amount of attention, but this year's race looks to be particularly strong. The one I like is the top weight, the Henry De Bromhead-trained Chris's Dream."

No. 1 Chris's Dream (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 162

Kate Tracey: Tizzard's Christmas can start festivities

"The only horse that ticks all boxes for me (in the 15:00 at Sandown) is Christmas In April who is an admirably consistent performer. The only negative about his chances from the trend's perspective is the fact he's only had one run this season where he finished second in a 3m2f Handicap Chase at Carlisle.

"However, he has an ideal rating for this race on 135, he's had over 20 days since that latest outing and he's a prominent racer. The Colin Tizzard yard continue in fine form which will hopefully continue with Christmas In April."