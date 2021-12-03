- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Tingle Creek Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.
Tingle Creek Chase
14:25 Sandown, Saturday
Live on ITV4
1. Captain Guinness (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)
Smart chaser who proved too free when third in last season's Arkle. Got back on track when winning a Grade 3 at Naas on his return but has plenty to find up against some top-class opposition.
2. Chacun Pour Soi (Willie Mullins/ Patrick Mullins)
Top-class chaser. Failed to land the odds in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham but was quickly back to his very best with a dominant win in the Punchestown Champion Chase. The class act and will be hard to beat on his return.
3. Greaneteen (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)
Finished runner-up in this last year before showing top-class form in the spring, notably when landing the Celebration Chase over this course and distance in April. Shaped as if needing return at Exeter and better is expected now.
4. Hitman (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)
Quickly made up into a smart novice last term. Finished a creditable second in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his return but this looks a tough ask for all he remains with potential as a chaser. Fitted with a tongue strap.
5. Nube Negra (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)
Was denied a clear run when a half-length second in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Failed to give his running behind Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown next time but posted an impressive win in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on his return last month.
Timeform Analyst Verdict
Chacun Pour Soi might have fluffed his lines in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham but he's been imperious on all four other starts at Grade 1 level over the past 22 months, including in the Punchestown Champion Chase when last seen in April. He is clearly the one to beat. Nube Negra and Greaneteen are top-class opponents with the former rated the main threat.
1. Chacun Pour Soi
2. Nube Negra
3. Greaneteen
Recommended bets
Sandown 4th Dec (1m7f Grd1 Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 4 December, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chacun Pour Soi
|Nube Negra
|Greaneteen
|Hitman
|Captain Guinness
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today