Tingle Creek Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Tingle Creek Chase

14:25 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Captain Guinness (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Smart chaser who proved too free when third in last season's Arkle. Got back on track when winning a Grade 3 at Naas on his return but has plenty to find up against some top-class opposition.

2. Chacun Pour Soi (Willie Mullins/ Patrick Mullins)

Top-class chaser. Failed to land the odds in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham but was quickly back to his very best with a dominant win in the Punchestown Champion Chase. The class act and will be hard to beat on his return.

No. 2 Chacun Pour Soi (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

3. Greaneteen (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)

Finished runner-up in this last year before showing top-class form in the spring, notably when landing the Celebration Chase over this course and distance in April. Shaped as if needing return at Exeter and better is expected now.

4. Hitman (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Quickly made up into a smart novice last term. Finished a creditable second in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his return but this looks a tough ask for all he remains with potential as a chaser. Fitted with a tongue strap.

5. Nube Negra (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Was denied a clear run when a half-length second in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Failed to give his running behind Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown next time but posted an impressive win in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on his return last month.